3 visual arts events in Los Angeles this week

We've rounded up three artsy events around Los Angeles this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a makers festival to a paint night.
All-ages Makers Fest
California African American Museum's Makers Fest is an opportunity to let the creative juices flow, led by local artists. The activities include a paper sculpture workshop for making garlands and ornaments with Sharon Louise Barnes and decoupage keepsake boxes with Rosalyn Myles. Take home what you create. Art materials are provided.
When: Sunday, December 9, 1-4 p.m.
Where: California African American Museum, 600 State Drive
Price: Free
BYOB Paint Party with wine and cheese
Create a work of art while learning about Impressionist painting techniques from an experienced painting instructor. Bring your own bottle of wine while enjoying cheese, crackers and dessert.
Where: The Art Room LA, 3127 Glendale Blvd.
Price: $30 (38 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options available.
Let's Paint Party
Turn a blank canvas into a work of art while enjoying an alcoholic or nonalcoholic drink.
When: Sunday, December 9, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Let's Paint, 236 S. Los Angeles St.
Price: $36 (63 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options available.
