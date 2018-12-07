3 visual arts events in Los Angeles this week

All-ages Makers Fest

BYOB Paint Party with wine and cheese

Let's Paint Party

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up three artsy events around Los Angeles this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a makers festival to a paint night.California African American Museum's Makers Fest is an opportunity to let the creative juices flow, led by local artists. The activities include a paper sculpture workshop for making garlands and ornaments with Sharon Louise Barnes and decoupage keepsake boxes with Rosalyn Myles. Take home what you create. Art materials are provided.Sunday, December 9, 1-4 p.m.California African American Museum, 600 State DriveFreeCreate a work of art while learning about Impressionist painting techniques from an experienced painting instructor. Bring your own bottle of wine while enjoying cheese, crackers and dessert.The Art Room LA, 3127 Glendale Blvd.$30 (38 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options available.Turn a blank canvas into a work of art while enjoying an alcoholic or nonalcoholic drink.Sunday, December 9, 4-6 p.m.Let's Paint, 236 S. Los Angeles St.$36 (63 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options available.