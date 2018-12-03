3 ways to enjoy your week in Burbank

RED DSMC2 Happy Hour

Holiday Toy Run

Tiffen Open House

From a camera showcase happy hour to a holiday toy run, there's plenty to enjoy in Burbank this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Check out RED's DSMC2 camera lineup and mingle with specialists from RED and AbelCine during this informal happy hour. Cameras will include the GEMINI, HELIUM and MONSTRO.Monday, Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m.AbelCine, 801 S. Main St.FreeFleet Feet Burbank and Altra are hosting a three-mile Holiday Toy Run. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the Spark of Love Toy Drive. Toy donations will go to underserved children and teens in Los Angeles County. All participants will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win a pair of Altra shoes. RSVP through Eventbrite and attend the event to earn another raffle entry.Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Lincoln Beer Company, 3083 N. Lima St.FreeThe Tiffen Company hosts an open house and one-day warehouse sale, featuring the latest products from Atlas, Canon, Sony and more. The free event will feature a grand prize raffle. Barbecue and refreshments will be served.Saturday, Dec. 8, 12-5 p.m.Tiffen Technical Center, 2815 Winona Ave.Free