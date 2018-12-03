ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 ways to enjoy your week in Burbank

Photo: William Bayreuther/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From a camera showcase happy hour to a holiday toy run, there's plenty to enjoy in Burbank this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

RED DSMC2 Happy Hour





Check out RED's DSMC2 camera lineup and mingle with specialists from RED and AbelCine during this informal happy hour. Cameras will include the GEMINI, HELIUM and MONSTRO.

When: Monday, Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m.
Where: AbelCine, 801 S. Main St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Holiday Toy Run





Fleet Feet Burbank and Altra are hosting a three-mile Holiday Toy Run. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the Spark of Love Toy Drive. Toy donations will go to underserved children and teens in Los Angeles County. All participants will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win a pair of Altra shoes. RSVP through Eventbrite and attend the event to earn another raffle entry.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Beer Company, 3083 N. Lima St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Tiffen Open House





The Tiffen Company hosts an open house and one-day warehouse sale, featuring the latest products from Atlas, Canon, Sony and more. The free event will feature a grand prize raffle. Barbecue and refreshments will be served.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 12-5 p.m.
Where: Tiffen Technical Center, 2815 Winona Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineBurbank
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 events worth checking out in West Hollywood this week
Amid #MeToo, radio station nixes 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
Katy Perry, others perform to help Woolsey Fire victims
Actor Ken Berry of 'Mama's Family' dies at 85
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Rialto
Man fatally shot by security guard at Hollywood Walgreens
1 child dead, 40 injured in bus crash carrying youth team
Hawaii preschoolers served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
LAPD investigating death of child in South LA
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Walmart
Amid #MeToo, radio station nixes 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
East LA holds annual Christmas parade
Show More
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
San Bernardino marks anniversary of terror attack
Chargers vs. Steelers: LA mounts stunning comeback in 33-30 win
Rams are back-to-back NFC West champs after 30-16 win over Lions
Katy Perry, others perform to help Woolsey Fire victims
More News