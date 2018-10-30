3 ways to enjoy your week in Irvine on a budget

Comedy night at The Irvine Improv

Performance art by Simone Forti

Happily Married After

From comedy night at The Improv to a relationship building seminar at the psychology school, there's plenty of low-cost options to enjoy in Irvine this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Head down to The Irvine Improv tonight for a free comedy event featuring Shang, and special comedic guests Black Pedro, Kenny Weber, Kenan Kaya and Dariush Sobhani.Tuesday, October 30, 8-9:30 p.m.Irvine Improv Comedy Club, 527 Spectrum Center DriveFreeOn Thursday, enjoy an evening of performance and short films celebrating the life and work of Simone Forti, a dancer and artist who's had a strong and lasting impact on performance art for six decades.The evening will include contributions by various artists, short films of Forti's work from the 60s and a special performance by Simone Forti herself.Thursday, November 1, 7-9:30 p.m.Claire Trevor School of the Arts, 4002 Mesa RoadFreeHappily Married After is a workshop designed for those seeking relationship improvement and for the counselors who continually work with them. Guests will learn a new perspective on fostering fulfilling relationships and more.Friday, November 2, 6-8 p.m.4199 Campus Drive, Suite 400, Irvine CA 92612Free