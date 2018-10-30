ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 ways to enjoy your week in Irvine on a budget

Photo: UCI Claire Trevor School of the Arts/Yelp

By Hoodline
From comedy night at The Improv to a relationship building seminar at the psychology school, there's plenty of low-cost options to enjoy in Irvine this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Comedy night at The Irvine Improv





Head down to The Irvine Improv tonight for a free comedy event featuring Shang, and special comedic guests Black Pedro, Kenny Weber, Kenan Kaya and Dariush Sobhani.

When: Tuesday, October 30, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Irvine Improv Comedy Club, 527 Spectrum Center Drive
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Performance art by Simone Forti





On Thursday, enjoy an evening of performance and short films celebrating the life and work of Simone Forti, a dancer and artist who's had a strong and lasting impact on performance art for six decades.

The evening will include contributions by various artists, short films of Forti's work from the 60s and a special performance by Simone Forti herself.

When: Thursday, November 1, 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: Claire Trevor School of the Arts, 4002 Mesa Road
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Happily Married After





Happily Married After is a workshop designed for those seeking relationship improvement and for the counselors who continually work with them. Guests will learn a new perspective on fostering fulfilling relationships and more.

When: Friday, November 2, 6-8 p.m.
Where: 4199 Campus Drive, Suite 400, Irvine CA 92612
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineIrvine
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
4 can't-miss events in Los Angeles this week
'Dancing with the Stars' features tricks, treats for 'Halloween Night'
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled by NBC
Happy Halloween: Check out 3 can't-miss events in Newport Beach this weekend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 arrested after suspicious device prompts evacuation in Pasadena
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
Body found in dumpster in Anaheim
Trump: End birthright citizenship for some US-born babies
Family sues over student's pancake-eating contest death
North Hollywood shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 other wounded
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
Suspect detained in Germany for Woodland Hills shooting death
Show More
3 Indiana children struck, killed by truck at bus stop
More women sue LA sheriff's deputy over sex assault in jail
Former gymnasts sue USA Gymnastics over 'toxic culture'
6.1-magnitude earthquake rattles New Zealand's North Island
LAPD: Battery suspect killed in Hollywood officer-involved shooting
More News