3 ways to enjoy your week in Irvine on a budget

Comedy night at The Irvine Improv
Head down to The Irvine Improv tonight for a free comedy event featuring Shang, and special comedic guests Black Pedro, Kenny Weber, Kenan Kaya and Dariush Sobhani.
When: Tuesday, October 30, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Irvine Improv Comedy Club, 527 Spectrum Center Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Performance art by Simone Forti
On Thursday, enjoy an evening of performance and short films celebrating the life and work of Simone Forti, a dancer and artist who's had a strong and lasting impact on performance art for six decades.
The evening will include contributions by various artists, short films of Forti's work from the 60s and a special performance by Simone Forti herself.
When: Thursday, November 1, 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: Claire Trevor School of the Arts, 4002 Mesa Road
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Happily Married After
Happily Married After is a workshop designed for those seeking relationship improvement and for the counselors who continually work with them. Guests will learn a new perspective on fostering fulfilling relationships and more.
When: Friday, November 2, 6-8 p.m.
Where: 4199 Campus Drive, Suite 400, Irvine CA 92612
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets