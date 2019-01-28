ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 ways to enjoy your week in Pasadena

By Hoodline
From an HTML and CSS workshop to a celebration of the Chinese New Year, there's plenty to enjoy in Pasadena this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

---

Build Your Own Website with HTML & CSS





Learn how to build your own website with this free workshop. The interactive class will cover the basics of HTML and CSS. Bring your laptop to get hands-on help with building a website. No prior coding experience is required.

When: Tuesday, January 29, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Cross Campus, 87 N. Raymond Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

FanFilm Awards 2019





Enjoy screenings and readings celebrating fan fiction at the FanFilm Awards 2019. Presented by Azure Lorica, which supports social justice through arts, the free day-long festival will take place in two theaters at the Pasadena Central Library.

When: Saturday, February 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Pasadena Public Library, 285 E. Walnut St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Lunar New Year Festival





Celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at the USC Pacific Asia Museum. The Northern Shaolin Kung Fu Association will put on a martial arts presentation and perform a traditional Lion Dance, a Chinese dance where performers dress up as lions and mimic lion movements. Musical accompaniment will be provided by the Pasadena Symphony and a delegation from the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music. With art activities, a petting zoo and food trucks, it will be a day of celebration that the whole family will enjoy.

When: Sunday, February 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
