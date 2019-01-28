3 ways to enjoy your week in Pasadena

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Build Your Own Website with HTML & CSS
Learn how to build your own website with this free workshop. The interactive class will cover the basics of HTML and CSS. Bring your laptop to get hands-on help with building a website. No prior coding experience is required.
When: Tuesday, January 29, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Cross Campus, 87 N. Raymond Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
FanFilm Awards 2019
Enjoy screenings and readings celebrating fan fiction at the FanFilm Awards 2019. Presented by Azure Lorica, which supports social justice through arts, the free day-long festival will take place in two theaters at the Pasadena Central Library.
When: Saturday, February 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Pasadena Public Library, 285 E. Walnut St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Lunar New Year Festival
Celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at the USC Pacific Asia Museum. The Northern Shaolin Kung Fu Association will put on a martial arts presentation and perform a traditional Lion Dance, a Chinese dance where performers dress up as lions and mimic lion movements. Musical accompaniment will be provided by the Pasadena Symphony and a delegation from the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music. With art activities, a petting zoo and food trucks, it will be a day of celebration that the whole family will enjoy.
When: Sunday, February 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register