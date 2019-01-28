3 ways to enjoy your week in Pasadena

Build Your Own Website with HTML & CSS

From an HTML and CSS workshop to a celebration of the Chinese New Year, there's plenty to enjoy in Pasadena this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Learn how to build your own website with this free workshop. The interactive class will cover the basics of HTML and CSS. Bring your laptop to get hands-on help with building a website. No prior coding experience is required.Tuesday, January 29, 6:30-8 p.m.Cross Campus, 87 N. Raymond Ave.FreeEnjoy screenings and readings celebrating fan fiction at the FanFilm Awards 2019. Presented by Azure Lorica, which supports social justice through arts, the free day-long festival will take place in two theaters at the Pasadena Central Library.Saturday, February 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Pasadena Public Library, 285 E. Walnut St.FreeCelebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at the USC Pacific Asia Museum. The Northern Shaolin Kung Fu Association will put on a martial arts presentation and perform a traditional Lion Dance, a Chinese dance where performers dress up as lions and mimic lion movements. Musical accompaniment will be provided by the Pasadena Symphony and a delegation from the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music. With art activities, a petting zoo and food trucks, it will be a day of celebration that the whole family will enjoy.Sunday, February 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles Ave.Free