3 ways to enjoy your week in West Hollywood | Hoodline

The Comedy Store. | Photo: Donna A./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a gathering of comics to a night of music and poetry, here are some solid options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

---

16 Headliners





Marc Maron, Chris D'Elia, and Sebastian Maniscalco are three of the hilarious comedians scheduled to appear at 16 Headliners in The Original Room at The Comedy Store. This event is for ages 21+. There is a two drink minimum per person.

When: Thursday, December 13, 9 p.m.-Friday, December 14, 12 a.m.
Where: The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Tom Green, Nikki Glaser, Brian Monarch and very special guests





Enjoy the comedic stylings of Tom Green, Nikki Glaser, and Brian Monarch, who are scheduled to perform with a lineup of special guests. This event is for ages 21+. There is a two drink minimum per person.

When: Saturday, December 15, 7-9:15 p.m.
Where: The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $20 (General Admission); $39 (Front Row Seats); $39 (VIP Booth)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Winter Vibes





Winter Vibes is an evening of R&B and Latino musical acts, comedy, and poetry reading at The Grafton on Sunset. This free event has a little something for everyone.

When: Saturday, December 15, 8 p.m.- Sunday, December 16, 2 a.m.
Where: Grafton on Sunset, 8462 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
