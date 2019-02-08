3 ways to enjoy your weekend in West Hollywood

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Winter Sounds - Zetz Klezmer Ensemble
The 2018-2019 Winter Sounds free indoor concert series continues with the Zetz Klezmer Ensemble. Klezmer combines the musical traditions of European Jews, from Yiddish vaudeville to Russian and Ukrainian dance and more.
When: Saturday, February 9, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: West Hollywood City Council Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
The Early Show with Joey Diaz, Marc Maron, Maz Jobrani, Steve Simeone
Marc Maron, Maz Jobrani and Joey Diaz are just a few of the featured comedians appearing on stage at the Main Room of The Comedy Store. This event is for ages 21 and over. There is a two drink minimum per person.
When: Saturday, February 9, 7:30-9:45 p.m.
Where: The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Late Night with Neal Brennan, Kyle Dunnigan, Fahim Anwar, Brent Morin
The Late Night at The Comedy Store welcomes a hilarious lineup of comedians, including Neal Brennan ("Chappelle's Show"), Kyle Dunnigan ("Inside Amy Schumer") and Brent Morin ("Chelsea Lately"). This event is for ages 21 and over. There is a two drink minimum per person. Doors open at 10 p.m.
When: Saturday, February 9, 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Where: The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets