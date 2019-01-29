3 ways to make the most of your week in Burbank

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Free Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell For Pain Seminar
South Lake Medical Center is hosting a one-hour educational seminar for those who suffer from soft tissue or cartilage damage like arthritis or back pain. The talk, which includes lunch, will outline a non-surgical regenerative medicine treatment that relieves pain in orthopedic and nervous conditions.
Be sure to grab a ticket -- spots are filling up quickly.
When: Wednesday, January 30, 11 a.m.-noon
Where: Coast Anabelle Hotel, 2011 W. Olive Ave., Studio Room B
Admission: Free
Burbank Spring 2019 CERT Class
Join the Burbank Fire Department as it administers a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). The training aims to prepare the public for potential emergencies and will be conducted in eight lessons over the course of the next four weeks -- volunteers are expected to be able to attend every meeting in order to complete the class.
When: Saturday, February 2, 9 a.m.- Saturday, March 2, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Burbank Fire Training Center, 1845 N. Ontario St.
Admission: $50
Pickwick Vintage Show
Have an eye for the retro? Stop by the Pickwick Vintage Show for its first showcase of the year. The market will feature an assortment of vintage clothing, jewelry and accessories from over 65 California vendors.
When: Sunday, February 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Pickwick Gardens, 1001 W. Riverside Drive
Admission: $8 (General Admission (10am-5pm)); $16 (Early Entry (9am))
