ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 ways to make the most of your week in Santa Monica

Photo: Antenna/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for something to do this week? From a conversation with Roger McNamee on Facebook's threat to democracy to new work from artist Clarissa Tossin, here are some solid options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Roger McNamee in conversation with Willow Bay on the Facebook Catastrophe





Roger McNamee is a veteran Silicon Valley investor who has written the newly published "Zucked: Waking up to the Facebook Catastrophe." In conversation with broadcast journalist Willow Bay, McNamee will discuss his first-hand experience with Mark Zuckerberg and the threat that Facebook poses to democracy.

When: Tuesday, February 19, 8-9:15 p.m.
Where: The Moss Theater at New Roads School, Herb Alpert Educational Village, 3131 Olympic Blvd.
Admission: $20 (General Admission); $40 (General Admission + Book); $50 (Reserved Section + Book). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

To Foster Change Gallery Showing





For one night only, see Santa Monica from the perspective of foster youth photographer. The photographs will be included in a silent auction and the proceeds will go to the photographers. To Foster Change is a free gallery event put on by the UnScene Photography Tour and PBS SoCal.

When: Saturday, February 23, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Bergamot Station, 2525 Michigan Ave., Suite A1
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Clarissa Tossin | Artist Lab | Exhibition Reception




Los Angeles artist Clarissa Tossin presents some of her newest work at 18th Street Arts Center. Tossin's research into pre-Columbian artifacts informs a new film concept related to Frank Lloyd Wright's Los Angeles textile block houses. The exhibition will feature 3D-printed replicas of these artifacts, which will sonically demonstrate the pre-Columbian properties that influenced Lloyd Wright's signature style.

When: Saturday, February 23, 5-8 p.m.
Where: 18th Street Arts Center, 1639 18th St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSanta Monica
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
Queen, Adam Lambert to perform at the Oscars
The best charity events in Los Angeles this week
Fun music events in Los Angeles this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
Pedestrian struck on 60 Fwy. in San Gabriel Valley
Porter Ranch shooting: 3 people found dead inside home
Family mourns father of 4 killed in Whittier pursuit crash
Sen. Warren speaks in Glendale, proposes plan for universal childcare
California, 15 other states sue Trump over emergency declaration
16 people rescued from SeaWorld gondolas
Show More
Oscar week kicks off with red carpet set up in Hollywood
OC Uber driver says passengers used anti-Muslim slurs during ride
Socialite apologizes after photo shoot confrontation goes viral
'Jeopardy' holding All-Star team tournament
Fitbits help track success of spinal procedure
More News