3 ways to make the most of your week in Santa Monica

Roger McNamee in conversation with Willow Bay on the Facebook Catastrophe
Roger McNamee is a veteran Silicon Valley investor who has written the newly published "Zucked: Waking up to the Facebook Catastrophe." In conversation with broadcast journalist Willow Bay, McNamee will discuss his first-hand experience with Mark Zuckerberg and the threat that Facebook poses to democracy.
When: Tuesday, February 19, 8-9:15 p.m.
Where: The Moss Theater at New Roads School, Herb Alpert Educational Village, 3131 Olympic Blvd.
Admission: $20 (General Admission); $40 (General Admission + Book); $50 (Reserved Section + Book). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
To Foster Change Gallery Showing
For one night only, see Santa Monica from the perspective of foster youth photographer. The photographs will be included in a silent auction and the proceeds will go to the photographers. To Foster Change is a free gallery event put on by the UnScene Photography Tour and PBS SoCal.
When: Saturday, February 23, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Bergamot Station, 2525 Michigan Ave., Suite A1
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Clarissa Tossin | Artist Lab | Exhibition Reception
Los Angeles artist Clarissa Tossin presents some of her newest work at 18th Street Arts Center. Tossin's research into pre-Columbian artifacts informs a new film concept related to Frank Lloyd Wright's Los Angeles textile block houses. The exhibition will feature 3D-printed replicas of these artifacts, which will sonically demonstrate the pre-Columbian properties that influenced Lloyd Wright's signature style.
When: Saturday, February 23, 5-8 p.m.
Where: 18th Street Arts Center, 1639 18th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
