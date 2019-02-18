3 ways to make the most of your week in Santa Monica

Roger McNamee in conversation with Willow Bay on the Facebook Catastrophe

To Foster Change Gallery Showing

Clarissa Tossin | Artist Lab | Exhibition Reception

Looking for something to do this week? From a conversation with Roger McNamee on Facebook's threat to democracy to new work from artist Clarissa Tossin, here are some solid options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.---Roger McNamee is a veteran Silicon Valley investor who has written the newly published "Zucked: Waking up to the Facebook Catastrophe." In conversation with broadcast journalist Willow Bay, McNamee will discuss his first-hand experience with Mark Zuckerberg and the threat that Facebook poses to democracy.Tuesday, February 19, 8-9:15 p.m.The Moss Theater at New Roads School, Herb Alpert Educational Village, 3131 Olympic Blvd.$20 (General Admission); $40 (General Admission + Book); $50 (Reserved Section + Book). More ticket options available.For one night only, see Santa Monica from the perspective of foster youth photographer. The photographs will be included in a silent auction and the proceeds will go to the photographers. To Foster Change is a free gallery event put on by the UnScene Photography Tour and PBS SoCal.Saturday, February 23, 4:30-7:30 p.m.Bergamot Station, 2525 Michigan Ave., Suite A1FreeLos Angeles artist Clarissa Tossin presents some of her newest work at 18th Street Arts Center. Tossin's research into pre-Columbian artifacts informs a new film concept related to Frank Lloyd Wright's Los Angeles textile block houses. The exhibition will feature 3D-printed replicas of these artifacts, which will sonically demonstrate the pre-Columbian properties that influenced Lloyd Wright's signature style.Saturday, February 23, 5-8 p.m.18th Street Arts Center, 1639 18th St.Free---