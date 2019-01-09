ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 ways to make the most of your week in West Hollywood

Photo: Bogomil Mihaylov/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From a motivational panel to an indoor concert series, there's plenty to enjoy in West Hollywood this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

THE SELF STARTERS





Hear inspiring stories from a panel of lesbians and queer women who are changing their communities. Moderated by award-winning young adult author CB Lee, the dynamic panel includes writer/actress Michelle Badillo ("One Day At A Time"); Freya Estreller, co-founder of Coolhaus Ice Cream and Future Gin; Kristin Schaffer, executive director of Women in Film; and more. The free event, co-sponsored by the Mazer Lesbian Archives and the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Audre Lorde Health Program, is part of the City of West Hollywood's Lesbian Speakers Series.

When: Wednesday, January 9, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Christina P





Stand-up comedian Christina P brings her unique brand of humor to The Comedy Store stage with her Ride or Die tour. In her comedy, Christina doles out observational humor about her childhood, marriage, motherhood, the #MeToo movement and more. This event is for ages 21 and over. There is a two-drink minimum per person.

When: Thursday, January 10, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Winter Sounds - Danny Janklow Quartet





The 2018-2019 Winter Sounds Indoor Concert Series presents Danny Janklow Quartet at the City Council Chambers. The producer and composer, known for his multi-instrumental and vocal talents, has performed and recorded with some of the greatest musical artists of this generation, including Stevie Wonder, Wynton and Branford Marsalis and Kendrick Lamar.

When: Saturday, January 12, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: West Hollywood City Council Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to regsiter
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineWest Hollywood
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here's what to do in Santa Monica this week
5 ways to make the most of your week in Los Angeles
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
BAFTA 2019 nominations: 'The Favourite' is the favorite
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LA teachers union postpones potential strike to Jan. 14
Billionaire Tom Steyer committing $40M to Trump impeachment effort
Poll finds people believe Trump is to blame for shutdown
Rare penny found in lunch money could be worth more than $1M
LA DEA chief: Meth trade is SoCal's biggest drug threat
Real ID extension granted, allowing CA driver's licenses to be used to fly
Riverside County health officials: Child's death linked to pediatric flu
Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for California
Show More
Woolsey Fire: Deadline extended for assistance applications
SoCal teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches
DNA sought of males at center where comatose woman had baby
CES 2019: Mercedes-Benz flaunts latest models
BROKEN MOUTH among several LA restaurants in Yelp's top 100 list
More News