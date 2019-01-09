3 ways to make the most of your week in West Hollywood

THE SELF STARTERS

Christina P

Winter Sounds - Danny Janklow Quartet

From a motivational panel to an indoor concert series, there's plenty to enjoy in West Hollywood this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Hear inspiring stories from a panel of lesbians and queer women who are changing their communities. Moderated by award-winning young adult author CB Lee, the dynamic panel includes writer/actress Michelle Badillo ("One Day At A Time"); Freya Estreller, co-founder of Coolhaus Ice Cream and Future Gin; Kristin Schaffer, executive director of Women in Film; and more. The free event, co-sponsored by the Mazer Lesbian Archives and the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Audre Lorde Health Program, is part of the City of West Hollywood's Lesbian Speakers Series.Wednesday, January 9, 7-9 p.m.Council Chamber at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.FreeStand-up comedian Christina P brings her unique brand of humor to The Comedy Store stage with her Ride or Die tour. In her comedy, Christina doles out observational humor about her childhood, marriage, motherhood, the #MeToo movement and more. This event is for ages 21 and over. There is a two-drink minimum per person.Thursday, January 10, 8:30-11:30 p.m.The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.$25The 2018-2019 Winter Sounds Indoor Concert Series presents Danny Janklow Quartet at the City Council Chambers. The producer and composer, known for his multi-instrumental and vocal talents, has performed and recorded with some of the greatest musical artists of this generation, including Stevie Wonder, Wynton and Branford Marsalis and Kendrick Lamar.Saturday, January 12, 5-6:30 p.m.West Hollywood City Council Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.Free