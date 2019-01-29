ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 ways to make the most of your week in West Hollywood

By Hoodline
From a comedic roast to a discussion of the arts, there's plenty to enjoy in West Hollywood this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Roast Battle





Stop by The Comedy Store for a roast you won't forget -- Two comics will be going head to head in a comedic insult battle, with judges Brian Moses, The All Negro Wave, The House Racists and DJ Coach Tea.

Grab your tickets ASAP -- the show is expected to sell out.

When: Tuesday, January 29, 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $10 (Ring Side Seats)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

West Hollywood Artists and Icons: A Conversation with Michael McMillen





City of West Hollywood's Arts Division is hosting an installation of "West Hollywood Artists and Icons," a series that celebrates the lives and cultural contributions of local West Hollywood artists. Wednesday's discussion, which will include a conversation and Q&A moderated by Marc Pally, will feature sculptor and short-filmmaker Michael McMillen who recently completed a permanent piece of public art for The Lot, a historic full-service studio.

When: Wednesday, January 30, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: West Hollywood City Council Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Facebook Rants





The Comedy Store will also be hosting "Facebook Rants," a line-up of comedic performances of real rants found on the popular social networking site. The production features A-list comedians like Maz Jobrani, Vicki Barbolak, Jodi Miller and more. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.

When: Wednesday, January 30, 8-9:45 p.m.
Where: The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $10 (Online); $15 (At the Door)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
