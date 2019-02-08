3 worthwhile dramas worth checking out in Orange this week

Here are the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
Interested? It's playing at AMC Orange 30 (AMC Block 30) (20 City Blvd. West) through Wednesday, Feb. 13 and Century Stadium 25 and XD (1701 W. Katella Ave.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With an 81 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 16, with a consensus that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
You can catch it at AMC Orange 30 (AMC Block 30) (20 City Blvd. West) through Wednesday, Feb. 13 and Century Stadium 25 and XD (1701 W. Katella Ave.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a critical approval rating of 62 percent and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
Catch it on the big screen at Century Stadium 25 and XD (1701 W. Katella Ave.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.