4 acclaimed and Oscar-nominated dramas to catch in Pasadena theaters right now

Here are the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a 95 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has become a favorite since its release on August 10.
The site's critical consensus notes that "'BlacKkKlansman' uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way." The film is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Director.
Catch it on the big screen at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Creed II
Follow Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with newfound fame, issues with his family and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has been getting attention since its release on November 21. The site's critical consensus notes that the "Rocky" sequel's "adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
Catch it on the big screen at Regency Academy 6 Theater (1003 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With an 82 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has been getting attention since its release on November 16. The film is nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
The site's critical consensus has it that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
At Eternity's Gate
Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him.
With an 80 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 51 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "At Eternity's Gate" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that, "Led by mesmerizing work from Willem Dafoe in the central role, 'At Eternity's Gate' intriguingly imagines Vincent Van Gogh's troubled final days."
Willem Dafoe is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his work in the film.
Get a piece of the action at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.