4 awesome events to enjoy in Los Angeles, for $20 or less

Vintage Basement with Max & Nicky, Sarah Silverman and more

Spin for Cali

'Gremlins' at the Vista

'Nightmare Before X-Mas' with Conejo, Eptos Uno, Young Drummer Boy

Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are four ideas for what to do in Los Angeles for $20 or less.---New York-based twin brother comedians Max and Nicky Weinbach present a night of vaudevillian comedy and music. Vintage Basement with Max & Nicky features appearances by stand-up comedians Sarah Silverman, Kate Berlant, Fahim Anwar, Brent Weinbach and Todd Glass. This event is for ages 18 and over.Thursday, December 20, 8-9:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd..$20The LA electronic music scene is joining in solidarity with those affected by California wildfires and recent shootings. Spin for Cali will feature artists like LSDREAM, Dimond Saints, DJ QBert and Benzmixer. There will be art installations, a silent auction, a raffle and more. This event is for ages 18 and over.Friday, December 21, 9 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 2 a.m.Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.$10 and upCatch a midnight screening of Joe Dante's "Gremlins" in 35mm. The Secret Movie Club presents the cult classic horror-comedy and the little gremlins who, under no circumstances, should be fed after midnight.Friday, December 21, 11:59 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 1:59 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.$12.75 budget special; $20 adult. More ticket options available.Mc Lyfe hosts "Nightmare Before X-Mas," which features two stages of non-stop hip-hop and rap jams. Acts include Conejo, Eptos Uno, PAWZ ONE, Young Drummer Boy and more. This event is for ages 18 and over.Sunday, December 23, 7:30 p.m.- Monday, December 24, 1 a.m.Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.$20