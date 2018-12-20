4 awesome events to enjoy in Los Angeles, for $20 or less

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Vintage Basement with Max & Nicky, Sarah Silverman and more
New York-based twin brother comedians Max and Nicky Weinbach present a night of vaudevillian comedy and music. Vintage Basement with Max & Nicky features appearances by stand-up comedians Sarah Silverman, Kate Berlant, Fahim Anwar, Brent Weinbach and Todd Glass. This event is for ages 18 and over.
When: Thursday, December 20, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd..
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Spin for Cali
The LA electronic music scene is joining in solidarity with those affected by California wildfires and recent shootings. Spin for Cali will feature artists like LSDREAM, Dimond Saints, DJ QBert and Benzmixer. There will be art installations, a silent auction, a raffle and more. This event is for ages 18 and over.
When: Friday, December 21, 9 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 2 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $10 and up
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Gremlins' at the Vista
Catch a midnight screening of Joe Dante's "Gremlins" in 35mm. The Secret Movie Club presents the cult classic horror-comedy and the little gremlins who, under no circumstances, should be fed after midnight.
When: Friday, December 21, 11:59 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 1:59 a.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.
Admission: $12.75 budget special; $20 adult. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Nightmare Before X-Mas' with Conejo, Eptos Uno, Young Drummer Boy
Mc Lyfe hosts "Nightmare Before X-Mas," which features two stages of non-stop hip-hop and rap jams. Acts include Conejo, Eptos Uno, PAWZ ONE, Young Drummer Boy and more. This event is for ages 18 and over.
When: Sunday, December 23, 7:30 p.m.- Monday, December 24, 1 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets