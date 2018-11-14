4 can't-miss culinary events in Los Angeles this week

Meet Magnus Nilsson, author of 'The Nordic Baking Book'

Visit First Draft Taproom with South Park Business Improvement District

Celebrate the LA Garden's first anniversary

Take an ethnic neighborhood food tour

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a cookbook signing to a food and culture tour, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.---Tonight: Magnus Nilsson, head chef of Faviken Magasinet restaurant in Sweden, hosts a book signing for his cookbook "The Nordic Baking Book" -- a follow-up to his best-seller "The Nordic Cookbook." Tickets include one signed copy of the book and the opportunity to meet Magasinet.Wednesday, November 14, 7:30-9 p.m.Now Serving, 727 N. Broadway, #133$60Explore First Draft, a taproom and kitchen in South Park, with the South Park Business Improvement District. The BID's free monthly gathering makes a stop at the pour-your-own, pay-by-the-ounce taproom from 5-8 p.m. this Thursday.Thursday, November 15, 5-8 p.m.First Draft Taproom & Kitchen, 1230 S. Olive St.FreeThis Saturday evening, celebrate The LA Garden's one-year anniversary. The pop-up party promises a variety of living art displays and product releases from local vendors. Also expect bites, desserts, and a michelada and sangria bar.Saturday, November 17, 6-9 p.m.Las Fotos Project, 2658 Pasadena Ave.FreeTaste an array of LA's ethnic cuisines on a four-hour food and culture tour this Friday or Saturday. Tickets -- now on offer for 40 percent off -- includes a guided tour with food and drink tastings, as well as fare for city buses. Neighorhoods on the docket include Koreatown, Little Armenia and Thai Town.Friday, November 16, and Saturday, November 17, 2 p.m.3355 Wilshire Blvd. (in front of Gaylord Apartments)$52.80