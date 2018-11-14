4 can't-miss culinary events in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Meet Magnus Nilsson, author of 'The Nordic Baking Book'
Tonight: Magnus Nilsson, head chef of Faviken Magasinet restaurant in Sweden, hosts a book signing for his cookbook "The Nordic Baking Book" -- a follow-up to his best-seller "The Nordic Cookbook." Tickets include one signed copy of the book and the opportunity to meet Magasinet.
When: Wednesday, November 14, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Now Serving, 727 N. Broadway, #133
Price: $60
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Visit First Draft Taproom with South Park Business Improvement District
Explore First Draft, a taproom and kitchen in South Park, with the South Park Business Improvement District. The BID's free monthly gathering makes a stop at the pour-your-own, pay-by-the-ounce taproom from 5-8 p.m. this Thursday.
When: Thursday, November 15, 5-8 p.m.
Where: First Draft Taproom & Kitchen, 1230 S. Olive St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Celebrate the LA Garden's first anniversary
This Saturday evening, celebrate The LA Garden's one-year anniversary. The pop-up party promises a variety of living art displays and product releases from local vendors. Also expect bites, desserts, and a michelada and sangria bar.
When: Saturday, November 17, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Las Fotos Project, 2658 Pasadena Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Take an ethnic neighborhood food tour
Taste an array of LA's ethnic cuisines on a four-hour food and culture tour this Friday or Saturday. Tickets -- now on offer for 40 percent off -- includes a guided tour with food and drink tastings, as well as fare for city buses. Neighorhoods on the docket include Koreatown, Little Armenia and Thai Town.
When: Friday, November 16, and Saturday, November 17, 2 p.m.
Where: 3355 Wilshire Blvd. (in front of Gaylord Apartments)
Price: $52.80
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets