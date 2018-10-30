4 can't-miss events in Los Angeles this week

Willy Wonka and Costume Ball

Looking for something to do this week? From a Willy Wonka-themed party to a comedy show, here's a roundup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---Cinespia's fifth annual Halloween Costume Ball features a screening of "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," DJs, a custom photo booth and a costume contest. This event is for those 21 and older. A costume is required for entry.Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.-midnightCinespia at The Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S. Broadway$35The #31 Halloween Costume Party is a dance party from 88thx11mile, the creators of #ThankYouLA. Music will be provided by Kenway Live. Costume is strongly suggested but not mandatory.Wednesday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 1, 2 a.m.Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.$15This new show from comedy group Lost Moon Radio gets political. The show spoofs the election and democratic process through sketches and funny songs. Intended for audiences 18 and older. No item minimum purchase is required.Thursday, Nov. 1, 8-9:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$20Three-man power pop group Jukebox the Ghost continues its annual tradition: performing one set as themselves and one set in costume as Queen covering Queen songs. This event is all ages.Friday, November 2, 8 p.m.Lodge Room, 104 N. Ave. 56th$25