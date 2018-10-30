4 can't-miss events in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Willy Wonka and Costume Ball
Cinespia's fifth annual Halloween Costume Ball features a screening of "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," DJs, a custom photo booth and a costume contest. This event is for those 21 and older. A costume is required for entry.
When: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.-midnight
Where: Cinespia at The Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S. Broadway
Admission: $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
31 Halloween Costume Party
The #31 Halloween Costume Party is a dance party from 88thx11mile, the creators of #ThankYouLA. Music will be provided by Kenway Live. Costume is strongly suggested but not mandatory.
When: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 1, 2 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Lost Moon Radio Meddles in the Election
This new show from comedy group Lost Moon Radio gets political. The show spoofs the election and democratic process through sketches and funny songs. Intended for audiences 18 and older. No item minimum purchase is required.
When: Thursday, Nov. 1, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Jukebox the Ghost presents HalloQueen
Three-man power pop group Jukebox the Ghost continues its annual tradition: performing one set as themselves and one set in costume as Queen covering Queen songs. This event is all ages.
When: Friday, November 2, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room, 104 N. Ave. 56th
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets