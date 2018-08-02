4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Bardo Martinez at Lodge Room
This Friday night, catch Bardo Martinez at Lodge Room in Highland Park.
The multi-instrumentalist is best known as the frontman for soul band Chicano Batman. After years writing songs with the band, Martinez is branching out on his own. With a collection of vintage synthesizers and analog recording equipment in his home studio, he recently released his first self-produced track: the retro-futuristic "Love of Mine," which he dedicated to his wife.
At Lodge Room, he'll be joined by musician, arranger, composer and producer Jeff Parker, who's been a staple in the city's jazz and experimental music scenes since the early '90s.
When: Friday, August 3, 8 p.m.- Saturday, August 4, 6 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
La Tocada Music Festival at Los Angeles Historic Park
This Saturday afternoon brings the fifth annual La Tocada Music Festival, featuring a lineup of renowned rock and pop acts from across Latin America.
A few of the musicians on tap: Mexico City's Grammy-winning alt-rock band Cafe Tacvba, Grammy-nominated Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte and Mexico City's versatile nine-member band Panteon Rococo. And between shows, guests will enjoy lucha libre wrestling matches, view regional and local artwork, and chow down on specialty foods.
Grab your tickets on Groupon to score 22 percent off the general admission price.
When: Saturday, August 4, 2 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
'American Idol Live!' at Orpheum Theatre
"American Idol" fans won't want to miss their chance to see the show live at the Orpheum Theatre this Saturday evening. This stop along the national tour will feature this season's top seven finalists: Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Catie Turner, Gabby Barrett, Jurnee, Maddie Poppe and Michael J. Woodard. Also expect special appearances by the show's season eight winner Kris Allen, and the latest winners of ABC's "Boy Band."
Purchase your tickets from Goldstar using the link below to score up to 56 percent off general admission tickets.
When: Saturday, August 4, 7 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Neon Paint Tour at The Belasco Theater
Get amped up at The Neon Paint Tour, featuring two rising local acts: Rawtek and Zoofunktion.
The duo Rawtek fuses influences from tribal, Caribbean, jungle and Latin movements with modern synthetic and electronic music, while Zoofunktion has also been rising through the ranks with his wild and funky club-ready house mixes.
To get the full neon experience, all white festival attire is encouraged.
When: Saturday, August 4, 9 p.m.- Sunday, August 5, 3 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets