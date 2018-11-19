4 comedy events to keep you laughing this week in West Hollywood

Comedy pop ins at The Comedy Store

Roast battle for the ages

Who runs the world? Girls.

Iliza Shlesinger headlines The Comedy Store

Looking to get some laughs? When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a comedy potluck to a boxing-style roast battle.---Swing by The Comedy Store Monday night for Potluck Pop Ins -- a free 21 and over show featuring 40 comics and huge surprise guests.Monday, November 19, 8-11 p.m.The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.FreeOn Tuesday, two comics go head-to-head in a boxing-style, no holds battle of insults.Big name celebrities will be on hand to judge the event, alongside host writer/producer Brian Moses (RoastMasters), DJ Coach Tea and more.Tuesday, November 20, 10:30 p.m.- Wednesday, November 21, 1 a.m.The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.Free (General Admission); $10 (Ring Side Seats)The Comedy Store welcomes a rotating lineup of 10 hilarious female comics, from seasoned comedians to up and coming comedy stars.Wednesday, November 21, 8-9:45 p.m.The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.$12Friday night, return to The Comedy Store for a performance by comedy great Iliza Shlesinger -- a writer, producer and actress who recently released her 4th Netflix special "Elder Millennial."Friday, November 23, 7:30-9:45 p.m.The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.$10