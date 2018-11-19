4 comedy events to keep you laughing this week in West Hollywood

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Comedy pop ins at The Comedy Store
Swing by The Comedy Store Monday night for Potluck Pop Ins -- a free 21 and over show featuring 40 comics and huge surprise guests.
When: Monday, November 19, 8-11 p.m.
Where: The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: Free
Roast battle for the ages
On Tuesday, two comics go head-to-head in a boxing-style, no holds battle of insults.
Big name celebrities will be on hand to judge the event, alongside host writer/producer Brian Moses (RoastMasters), DJ Coach Tea and more.
When: Tuesday, November 20, 10:30 p.m.- Wednesday, November 21, 1 a.m.
Where: The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: Free (General Admission); $10 (Ring Side Seats)
Who runs the world? Girls.
The Comedy Store welcomes a rotating lineup of 10 hilarious female comics, from seasoned comedians to up and coming comedy stars.
When: Wednesday, November 21, 8-9:45 p.m.
Where: The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $12
Iliza Shlesinger headlines The Comedy Store
Friday night, return to The Comedy Store for a performance by comedy great Iliza Shlesinger -- a writer, producer and actress who recently released her 4th Netflix special "Elder Millennial."
When: Friday, November 23, 7:30-9:45 p.m.
Where: The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $10
