4 Community and culture events to check out in Los Angeles this week

Looking to get out into the community this week? From an open house happy hour to an African dance competition, here are the best community and cultural events to check out in Los Angeles this week.Meet the South Park Business Improvement District for happy hour at its new space Thursday. A Business Improvement District is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving quality of life for its residents, according to the South Park District website Thursday, Feb. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.South Park BID Office, 1150 S. Hope St.FreeCheck out a discussion on millennial preservation of black history on Thursday night. The event will feature special guest speaker Tyree Boyd-Pates, history curator at the California African American Museum. Boyd-Pates is also a lecturer and writer who has been featured in Fortune magazine, the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Ebony magazine and other media organizations, according to his website Thursday, Feb. 21, 7-8:30 p.m.LA Urban League, 4401 Crenshaw Blvd., #201.FreeCheck out a celebration of Black History Month at the Los Angeles LGBT Center on Saturday. The event will kick off with guest speaker Jarrett Hill , award-winning journalist and host, followed by a special awards presentation. Stick around for live performances and an art exhibit. Learn more at a resource fair featuring organizations like Black Lesbians United, the Minority AIDS Project and more.Saturday, Feb. 23, 2-8 p.m.Los Angeles LGBT Center, The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden PlaceFreeWatch more than a dozen dance finalists battle it out in a African dance competition Saturday night. The dancers will compete in traditional and modern dance for $6000 in cash prizes. Hosted by radio personality Dominique DiPrima, the night will also feature DJ Nice and DJ Wallah.Saturday, Feb. 23, 6-9 p.m.California African American Museum, 600 State Drive$15-$20