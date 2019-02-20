4 Community and culture events to check out in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Meet the South Park Business Improvement District for happy hour at its new space Thursday. A Business Improvement District is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving quality of life for its residents, according to the South Park District website.
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: South Park BID Office, 1150 S. Hope St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
LA Urban League General Body Meeting
Check out a discussion on millennial preservation of black history on Thursday night. The event will feature special guest speaker Tyree Boyd-Pates, history curator at the California African American Museum. Boyd-Pates is also a lecturer and writer who has been featured in Fortune magazine, the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Ebony magazine and other media organizations, according to his website.
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: LA Urban League, 4401 Crenshaw Blvd., #201.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Future is Black: Be The Revolution
Check out a celebration of Black History Month at the Los Angeles LGBT Center on Saturday. The event will kick off with guest speaker Jarrett Hill, award-winning journalist and host, followed by a special awards presentation. Stick around for live performances and an art exhibit. Learn more at a resource fair featuring organizations like Black Lesbians United, the Minority AIDS Project and more.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 2-8 p.m.
Where: Los Angeles LGBT Center, The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden Place
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Black History Month African Dance Showcase
Watch more than a dozen dance finalists battle it out in a African dance competition Saturday night. The dancers will compete in traditional and modern dance for $6000 in cash prizes. Hosted by radio personality Dominique DiPrima, the night will also feature DJ Nice and DJ Wallah.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 6-9 p.m.
Where: California African American Museum, 600 State Drive
Price: $15-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets