4 community and culture events worth seeking out in LA this week

Photo: Dillon Shook/Unsplash

Looking to get out into the community this week?

From a screening of India's official Academy Award submission to the botanical origins of holiday traditions, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.
Screening of 'Village Rockstars'





Enjoy a screening of "Village Rockstars," India's official Academy Award submission for Best Foreign Language Film. A discussion with director Rima Das will take place after the screening. Admission is free.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: CCCM Mexican Center for Culture and Cinematic Arts, 2401 W. Sixth St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Launch of 'Anne Frank, A History for Today'




Attend the official launch of "Anne Frank, A History for Today," a mobile educational exhibition on Anne Frank's life. The exhibition is a collaboration between Anne Frank House and the Consulate General of the Netherlands. The launch will feature remarks by Gerbert Kunst, consul general of the Netherlands; Harvey Shield of Friends of Anne Frank LA; Dorien Grunbaum, a survivor of the Holocaust, and others.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 The Grove Drive
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

City Impact Lab Breakfast





Get inspired at the City Impact Lab breakfast. Speakers Kelly Bruno, president and CEO of National Health Foundation, and Harry Grammer, president and founder of New Earth, will share their personal stories and strategies for success.

When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 7:45-9:15 a.m.
Where: National Health Foundation, 1032 W. 18th St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Botany of the Holidays





UCLA Mildred E. Mathias Botanical Foundation hosts Botany of the Holidays. Learn about the botanical origins of well-known holiday traditions. The free event will be followed by a reception. Space is limited. Advance RSVP is encouraged.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: UCLA La Kretz Garden Pavilion, 707 Tiverton Dr.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
