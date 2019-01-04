4 documentaries to catch in Los Angeles theaters right now

Read on for the top-ranked documentary films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Fred Rogers used puppets and play to explore complex social issues: race, disability, equality and tragedy, helping form the American concept of childhood. He spoke directly to children and they responded enthusiastically. Yet today, his impact is unclear. Have we lived up to Fred's ideal of good neighbors?
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" has been a must-watch since its release on June 29.
If you missed it the first time around, check it out for yourself to see if you agree with the consensus that "'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' takes a fittingly patient and honest look at the life and legacy of a television pioneer whose work has enriched generations."
It opens today at Ahrya Fine Arts (8556 Wilshire Blvd.). Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000 foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, it would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on September 28.
The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason -- and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
Interested? It's playing at AMC Sunset 5 (8000 W. Sunset Blvd.) through Monday, Jan. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Stop Making Sense
A concert film documenting Talking Heads at the height of their popularity, on tour for their 1983 album "Speaking in Tongues." The band takes the stage one by one and is joined by a cadre of guest musicians for a career-spanning and cinematic performance that features creative choreography and visuals.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1980s classic has been a favorite of critics, with a consensus that "Jonathan Demme's 'Stop Making Sense' captures the energetic, unpredictable live act of peak Talking Heads with color and visual wit."
You can catch its re-release at Arena Cinelounge (6464 Sunset Blvd., LOBBY Level) only through tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 5. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Three Identical Strangers
New York, 1980: three complete strangers accidentally discover that they're identical triplets, separated at birth. The 19-year-olds' joyous reunion catapults them to international fame, but also unlocks an extraordinary and disturbing secret that goes beyond their own lives -- and could transform our understanding of human nature forever.
With a critical approval rating of 96 percent and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Three Identical Strangers" has been a must-watch since its release on June 29.
The site's critical consensus agrees, "Surreal and surprising, 'Three Identical Strangers' effectively questions the nature of reality and identity."
It's screening at AMC Sunset 5 (8000 W. Sunset Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
