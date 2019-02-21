4 dramas to catch in Huntington Beach theaters right now

Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 65 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release in Dec. 26. The New York Times' A.O. Scott said, "Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," while David Sims of The Atlantic noted, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be Lanthimos's most trenchant and relevant work yet."
The film is one of two leading with 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress. It also took home a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.
Get a piece of the action at Century Huntington Beach and XD (7777 Edinger Ave., Suite 170) through Friday, Feb. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, and relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," according to Christopher Orr of The Atlantic, while Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. 'Green Book' may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."
The film garnered five Oscar nominations, most notably Best Picture and Best Actor. The film also scored three Golden Globe wins, including Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.
Interested? It's playing at Century Huntington Beach and XD (7777 Edinger Ave., Suite 170) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a Tomatometer Score of 72 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski called it "an excellent film," while James Berardinelli of ReelViews said, "Cold Pursuit' works as intended."
You can catch it at Century Huntington Beach and XD (7777 Edinger Ave., Suite 170) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The New Yorker's Richard Brody said, "Actor Rami Malek does an impressive job of re-creating Mercury's moves onstage, but the core of the performance is Malek's intensely thoughtful, insight-rich channeling of Mercury's hurt, his alienation and isolation even at the height of his fame."
The music flick is nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor. It also took home two Golden Globes for Best Drama Motion Picture and Best Actor.
It's screening at Century Huntington Beach and XD (7777 Edinger Ave., Suite 170) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.