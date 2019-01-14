4 events to check out in Los Angeles this week

An Evening with Steven Pinker

From a comedy show to a two-hour introduction to wine, there's plenty to enjoy in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Harvard professor and well-known cognitive psychologist Steven Pinker discusses his new book, "Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism and Progress."Pinker is the author of popular cognitive psychology books including "The Language Instinct" and "How the Mind Works," and has been published inandmagazine. His new book argues that reason, science and humanism, which are all values emphasized by the Age of Enlightenment, have brought great progress to our current world.Wednesday, January 16, 8 p.m.Aratani Theatre, 244 San Pedro St.$20 (General Admission Balcony Section Seats); $35 (Balcony Section Seats + Book). More ticket options available.Comedians Thea Lux and Dan Telfer host "The Filling," a night of comedy with up-and-coming and well-known standups. The evening's featured comedians include Joel Kim Booster, Guy Branum, Debra DiGiovanni and more.Wednesday, January 16, 8-9:30 p.m.Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.$5The Found Footage Festival showcases eclectic and hilarious VHS finds collected from garage sales, thrift stores and other random places. Curated and hosted by festival cofounders Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, the festival travels around the United States and Canada and has been featured on late-night talk shows and National Public Radio and in publications such asandSaturday, January 19, 7 p.m.Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56$16 (General Admission)Take the two-hour Wine Camp experience and emerge wiser about the essential elements of enjoying wine. Taste seven wines and learn how wine is made, how to best describe wine, how to best serve wine and how to create ideal food pairings. This class is for ages 21 and over.Sunday, January 20, 3:30-5:30 p.m.LOFT218, 530 Molino St., Unit 218$75 (General Admission)