4 events to check out in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Terry Vlisidis/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From a comedy show to a two-hour introduction to wine, there's plenty to enjoy in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

---

An Evening with Steven Pinker





Harvard professor and well-known cognitive psychologist Steven Pinker discusses his new book, "Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism and Progress."

Pinker is the author of popular cognitive psychology books including "The Language Instinct" and "How the Mind Works," and has been published in The New York Times and Time magazine. His new book argues that reason, science and humanism, which are all values emphasized by the Age of Enlightenment, have brought great progress to our current world.

When: Wednesday, January 16, 8 p.m.
Where: Aratani Theatre, 244 San Pedro St.
Admission: $20 (General Admission Balcony Section Seats); $35 (Balcony Section Seats + Book). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"The Filling"




Comedians Thea Lux and Dan Telfer host "The Filling," a night of comedy with up-and-coming and well-known standups. The evening's featured comedians include Joel Kim Booster, Guy Branum, Debra DiGiovanni and more.

When: Wednesday, January 16, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.
Admission: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Found Footage Festival





The Found Footage Festival showcases eclectic and hilarious VHS finds collected from garage sales, thrift stores and other random places. Curated and hosted by festival cofounders Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, the festival travels around the United States and Canada and has been featured on late-night talk shows and National Public Radio and in publications such as The New York Times and Los Angeles Times.

When: Saturday, January 19, 7 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56
Admission: $16 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wine Camp - An Introduction to Wine





Take the two-hour Wine Camp experience and emerge wiser about the essential elements of enjoying wine. Taste seven wines and learn how wine is made, how to best describe wine, how to best serve wine and how to create ideal food pairings. This class is for ages 21 and over.

When: Sunday, January 20, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: LOFT218, 530 Molino St., Unit 218
Admission: $75 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
