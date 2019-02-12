4 events to check out in Pasadena this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
FORUM: Shooting Architecture
Learn how to photograph architecture with an artistic eye at this forum presented by the Pasadena Photography Arts. Martin Cox and Douglas Hill will lead a discussion on how commercial photographers can still express themselves artistically when hired to take photos of buildings.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Armory Center For the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Snail Fest at Eaton Canyon Nature Center
Bring the kids to the Snail Fest at Eaton Canyon Nature Center on Sunday. Activities include guided hikes with Natural History Museum scientists, photography workshops and crafts inspired by snails/slugs.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Eaton Canyon Nature Center, 1750 N. Altadena Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
LA's Luxury Bridal Show
Planning a wedding? Attend the eighth annual "I Do" luxury bridal show. This event attracts more than 100 vendors, so brides will be able to see her options for florists, venues, catering and more -- all in one place.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Where: The Langham Huntington, 1401 S. Oak Knoll Ave.
Admission: $40 (I Do! Ticket Entrance Between 11:30am - 1:00pm). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Cool Beans U Alumni Show
Cool Beans comedy sets have been entertaining audiences at the Ice House since 2009. Get in free to this special Cool Beans U alumni show, featuring Stacey Danger, Guy Noland, Cooper Daniels, Daniel Garza, Joaquin Garay III, Rick Ramirez, Zach Rice, Corey Allen Kotler and Sandy Velasco.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 9 p.m.
Where: Ice House Comedy Club, 24 N. Mentor Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register