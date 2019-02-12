4 events to check out in Pasadena this week

FORUM: Shooting Architecture

Snail Fest at Eaton Canyon Nature Center

LA's Luxury Bridal Show

Cool Beans U Alumni Show

From snails to comics, there's plenty to enjoy in Pasadena this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Learn how to photograph architecture with an artistic eye at this forum presented by the Pasadena Photography Arts. Martin Cox and Douglas Hill will lead a discussion on how commercial photographers can still express themselves artistically when hired to take photos of buildings.Thursday, Feb. 14, 7-9 p.m.Armory Center For the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave.FreeBring the kids to the Snail Fest at Eaton Canyon Nature Center on Sunday. Activities include guided hikes with Natural History Museum scientists, photography workshops and crafts inspired by snails/slugs.Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.Eaton Canyon Nature Center, 1750 N. Altadena DriveFreePlanning a wedding? Attend the eighth annual "I Do" luxury bridal show. This event attracts more than 100 vendors, so brides will be able to see her options for florists, venues, catering and more -- all in one place.Sunday, Feb. 17, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.The Langham Huntington, 1401 S. Oak Knoll Ave.$40 (I Do! Ticket Entrance Between 11:30am - 1:00pm). More ticket options available.Cool Beans comedy sets have been entertaining audiences at the Ice House since 2009. Get in free to this special Cool Beans U alumni show, featuring Stacey Danger, Guy Noland, Cooper Daniels, Daniel Garza, Joaquin Garay III, Rick Ramirez, Zach Rice, Corey Allen Kotler and Sandy Velasco.Sunday, Feb. 17, 9 p.m.Ice House Comedy Club, 24 N. Mentor Ave.Free