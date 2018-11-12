ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 events worth checking out in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Heyday/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for something to do this week? From free skin care tips to a special movie screening, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.

---

Ladies Get Paid LA x Heyday





This free event will teach women about taking care of their skin. It is a partnership between Ladies Get Paid, a national women's group supporting female financial empowerment and career development, and Heyday, a skincare company that has just opened its first LA location. There will be light bites and drinks.

When: Thursday, November 15, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Heyday Los Angeles, 7228 Beverly Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

ABERDEEN w/ TINY GIGANTIC





Enjoy an evening of performance and storytelling. The first act, Tiny Gigantic, is a compilation of mixed media story performances. The second act, Aberdeen, is a solo live music, film and storytelling performance from Matt Sheehy.
When: Friday, November 16, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: $16 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

What Is a Western? Film Series: Young Guns (1988)





Watch Young Guns in 35mm as part of this ongoing film series of Westerns. The film includes an introduction from Jeffrey Richardson, Curator at the Farmington Museum in New Mexico. This film is rated R.

When: Saturday, November 17, 1:30-4 p.m.
Where: Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way
Admission: Free (Autry Members); $14 (Non-Members). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vulture Festival LA - SPECIAL SCREENING - Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald





See a special screening of Fantastic Beast: The Crimes of Grindelwald at The Vulture Festival. The movie will be followed by a Q&A with Academy Award-Winning Costume Designer Colleen Atwood. Ticket includes admission to the Vulture Lounge at the Hollywood Roosevelt, one complimentary drink at the lounge and light concessions at the screening.

When: Saturday, November 17, 4-6:40 p.m.
Where: The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Blvd.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
