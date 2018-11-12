4 events worth checking out in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Ladies Get Paid LA x Heyday
This free event will teach women about taking care of their skin. It is a partnership between Ladies Get Paid, a national women's group supporting female financial empowerment and career development, and Heyday, a skincare company that has just opened its first LA location. There will be light bites and drinks.
When: Thursday, November 15, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Heyday Los Angeles, 7228 Beverly Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
ABERDEEN w/ TINY GIGANTIC
Enjoy an evening of performance and storytelling. The first act, Tiny Gigantic, is a compilation of mixed media story performances. The second act, Aberdeen, is a solo live music, film and storytelling performance from Matt Sheehy.
When: Friday, November 16, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: $16 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
What Is a Western? Film Series: Young Guns (1988)
Watch Young Guns in 35mm as part of this ongoing film series of Westerns. The film includes an introduction from Jeffrey Richardson, Curator at the Farmington Museum in New Mexico. This film is rated R.
When: Saturday, November 17, 1:30-4 p.m.
Where: Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way
Admission: Free (Autry Members); $14 (Non-Members). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Vulture Festival LA - SPECIAL SCREENING - Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
See a special screening of Fantastic Beast: The Crimes of Grindelwald at The Vulture Festival. The movie will be followed by a Q&A with Academy Award-Winning Costume Designer Colleen Atwood. Ticket includes admission to the Vulture Lounge at the Hollywood Roosevelt, one complimentary drink at the lounge and light concessions at the screening.
When: Saturday, November 17, 4-6:40 p.m.
Where: The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Blvd.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets