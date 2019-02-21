4 films worth checking out in Pasadena this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018.
The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic called it, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
Get a piece of the action at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 22, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" already has a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
"'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings the franchise to a close with an affectionate chapter that continues the adventures of the Viking boy-turned-chief Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his faithful dragon Toothless," noted Jake Coyle of the Associated Press.
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Sunday, March 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December of 2018.
The New York Times' A.O. Scott said, "Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," and the Atlantic's David Sims added, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be director Yorgo Lanthimos' most trenchant and relevant work yet." The film has earned 10 Oscar nominations, including those for Best Picture and Best Lead and Supporting Actresses.
Get a piece of the action at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December of 2018. ReelViews' James Berardinelli said, "The movie works in large part because of the depth of Steinfeld's performance. We haven't seen such a well-realized character in any of the other 'Transformers' movies."
David Fear of Rolling Stone summed up, "Imagine if John Hughes made a 'Transformers' movie. Or: Think 'E.T.,' but with auto parts."
It's playing at Regency Academy 6 Theater (1003 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
