4 films worth checking out in Santa Monica this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling a double life as an an ordinary high school student and as comic book hero, Spider-Man. But when bad guy Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, Miles' life is about to get even more complicated when Peter, a Spider-Man from another dimension, accidentally ends up in Miles' world. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." Brooklyn is about to be destroyed by clashing forces unless they can stop Fisk.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It's playing at AMC Santa Monica 7 (1310 Third St.) and ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Jan. 3.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Santa Monica 7 (1310 Third St.) through Thursday, Jan. 3 and ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Jan. 3.
If Beale Street Could Talk
Adapted from James Baldwin's novel, it's a love story about a young black couple set in 1970s Harlem. Dreams of a happy ending crumble when the woman's fiance is falsely accused of a crime and imprisoned. Driven by love, she sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 25. The site's critical consensus notes that "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."
You can catch it at ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Jan. 3.
The Favourite
Set in 18th Century England, this story centers on the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill. However, that relationship is soon threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, and results in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
It's playing at ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Jan. 3.