4 fun events to enjoy in Los Angeles for $20 or less

Want to get out and about this weekend, without breaking the bank? Here are four ideas for what to do in Los Angeles for $20 or less.---Two shows for the price of one. The first act is a mixed media story performance called Tiny Gigantic. The second act is a solo live music, film and storytelling performance from Matt Sheehy called Aberdeen.Friday, Nov. 16, 7:30-9 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$16This all-ages event is a performance by rap newcomer Oliver Francis, who is known for such songs as "Polo Socks," "Stars," and "wwaavvyy." His music has received over one million plays on SoundCloud. Florida rapper Big Baby Scumbag will also perform.Friday, Nov. 16, 8-11:59 p.m.UNION, 4067 Pico Blvd.$15The Secret Movie Club presents a midnight screening of "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" in 35mm. The classic 1987 John Hughes' comedy stars Steve Martin and John Candy.Friday, Nov. 16, 11:59 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 17, 2:30 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.$12.75-$20Enjoy a midnight screening of "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" in 35mm, presented by The Secret Movie Club. The 2003 fantasy adventure film is the third installment in the trilogy. In the final battle for Middle-earth, Frodo (Elijah Wood) and friends continue their journey to Mount Doom.Saturday, Nov. 17, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, Nov. 18, 3 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.$12.75-$20. More ticket prices available.