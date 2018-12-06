4 hot live music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

From a Canadian rock band to Stevie Wonder's annual charity concert, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this weekend.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Jean-Michel Blais at Lodge Room Highland Park
Jean-Michel Blais is a pianist and composer from Montreal, Canada. At this all-ages show he'll perform songs from his sophomore release, "Dans ma main." The team at BrooklynVegan.com describes it as "a gorgeous album of minimal piano compositions with electronic flourishes."
When: Friday, Dec. 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56
Price: $16-$18
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
SUUNS at Lodge Room Highland Park
Come Saturday night, catch SUUNS at Lodge Room Highland Park. The Canadian rock band recently released its fourth album, "Felt," which Activate calls its strongest yet.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Dinah Washington Tribute at The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center
This weekend, acclaimed jazz singer Barbara Morrison stars in a musical tribute to the "Queen of the Blues," Dinah Washington. The concert will feature timeless pieces from the '40s and '50s by the popular recording artist, such as her 1959 chart-topping hit "What a Diff'rence a Day Makes."
When: Saturday, Dec. 8-Sunday, Dec. 9; various times
Where: The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center, 4305 Degnan Blvd., Suite 101
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Stevie Wonder's 'House Full of Toys' Benefit Concert at Staples Center
Stevie Wonder's annual benefit concert returns for another run this Sunday night at the Staples Center.
Wonder fans are encouraged to donate toys and other items for children, people with disabilities and families in need. And as a thank you, they'll enjoy the singer's critically acclaimed show, "The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music."
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m.
Where: Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St.
Price: $25-$179.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets