ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 hot live music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: Bruno Cervera/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a Canadian rock band to Stevie Wonder's annual charity concert, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this weekend.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Jean-Michel Blais at Lodge Room Highland Park





Jean-Michel Blais is a pianist and composer from Montreal, Canada. At this all-ages show he'll perform songs from his sophomore release, "Dans ma main." The team at BrooklynVegan.com describes it as "a gorgeous album of minimal piano compositions with electronic flourishes."

When: Friday, Dec. 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56
Price: $16-$18
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

SUUNS at Lodge Room Highland Park




Come Saturday night, catch SUUNS at Lodge Room Highland Park. The Canadian rock band recently released its fourth album, "Felt," which Activate calls its strongest yet.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dinah Washington Tribute at The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center





This weekend, acclaimed jazz singer Barbara Morrison stars in a musical tribute to the "Queen of the Blues," Dinah Washington. The concert will feature timeless pieces from the '40s and '50s by the popular recording artist, such as her 1959 chart-topping hit "What a Diff'rence a Day Makes."

When: Saturday, Dec. 8-Sunday, Dec. 9; various times
Where: The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center, 4305 Degnan Blvd., Suite 101
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Stevie Wonder's 'House Full of Toys' Benefit Concert at Staples Center





Stevie Wonder's annual benefit concert returns for another run this Sunday night at the Staples Center.

Wonder fans are encouraged to donate toys and other items for children, people with disabilities and families in need. And as a thank you, they'll enjoy the singer's critically acclaimed show, "The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music."

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m.
Where: Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St.
Price: $25-$179.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Baby Spice dishes on 'Great American Baking Show' return
Meet the 30 women vying for 'The Bachelor' Colton's heart
The best live music events in Pasadena this weekend
The best fashion and beauty events in Los Angeles this weekend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
5 Fwy closed in the Grapevine as snow blankets area
SoCal storm: More rain soaks region Thursday
Mudslide shuts down stretch of PCH in Malibu
Southwest flight skids off end of runway at Burbank Airport
Voluntary evacuations issued in Lake Elsinore as rains continue
Crash involving up to 13 vehicles blocks WB 60 in Moreno Valley
2 US warplanes crash off Japan coast; 1 dead, 5 missing
Texas bids Bush farewell with country music, funeral train
Show More
VIDEO: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
Baby ibuprofen recalled from CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck in downtown LA
Suspect ID'd in deaths of mother, daughter in Monrovia
More News