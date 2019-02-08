4 notable dramas worth checking out in Newport Beach this week

Here are the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
The Favourite
In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has gotten a lot of positive attention since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
This film has multiple Oscar nominations, including for Best Lead and Supporting Actresses.
The Favourite
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
Set to be released today, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 84 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
Cold Pursuit
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With an 81 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on Nov. 16. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
Both the lead and supporting actors are nominated for Oscars.
Green Book
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
Its star, Rami Malek, is nominated for an Oscar for Best Lead Actor and the film is nominated as Best Picture.
Bohemian Rhapsody