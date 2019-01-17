4 notable films worth checking out in Los Angeles this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
They Shall Not Grow Old
A documentary about World War I with never-before-seen footage to commemorate the centennial of Armistice Day, and the end of the war.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "They Shall Not Grow Old" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 17.
The site's critical consensus notes, "An impressive technical achievement with a walloping emotional impact, 'They Shall Not Grow Old' pays brilliant cinematic tribute to the sacrifice of a generation."
Catch it on the big screen at Regal L.A. Live A Barco Innovation Center (1000 W. Olympic Blvd.) on Monday, Jan. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension, joining others from across the "Spider-Verse."
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. It won for Best Animated Picture at the Golden Globes.
The site's critical consensus declares, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Catch it on the big screen at Regal L.A. Live A Barco Innovation Center (1000 W. Olympic Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
If Beale Street Could Talk
After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a 95 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has become a critical favorite since its release. The site's consensus has it that "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."
The film received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture - Drama, as did Regina King for Best Supporting Actress.
It's playing at the Arclight Hollywood (6360 Sunset Blvd.) through Wednesday, January 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, while the film was nominated for Best Picture and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone were nominated for Supporting Actress.
It's screening at Pacific Theatres at the Grove (189 The Grove Drive) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.