ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 Oscar-nominated dramas to catch in Culver City theaters right now

Image: Can You Ever Forgive Me?/TMDb

By Hoodline
Curious about the hype for some of the year's best films? Check out this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Culver City.

Here are the best dramatic films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Can You Ever Forgive Me?



When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.

Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has been a must-watch since its release on October 19.

According to the site's critical consensus, "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy." It's nominated for three Academy Awards, including Melissa McCarthy for Best Actress and Richard E. Grant for Best Supporting Actor.

It's screening at ArcLight Culver City (9500 Culver Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With a critical approval rating of 82 percent and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on November 16.

The critical consensus has it that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads." The film is nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

It's screening at ArcLight Culver City (9500 Culver Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

At Eternity's Gate



Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him.

With a critical approval rating of 80 percent and an audience score of 51 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "At Eternity's Gate" is well worth a watch

The site's critical consensus states, "Led by mesmerizing work from Willem Dafoe in the central role, 'At Eternity's Gate' intriguingly imagines Vincent Van Gogh's troubled final days." The Academy agreed: Willem Dafoe is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor.

Get a piece of the action at ArcLight Culver City (9500 Culver Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" fared better with the public than with critics: "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."

However, Academy voters apparently disagreed: the film is nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

It's playing at ArcLight Culver City (9500 Culver Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineCulver City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 acclaimed dramas to catch in Los Angeles theaters right now
The 3 best dramas screening around Burbank this week
3 boffo action movies worth checking out in Glendale this week
4 acclaimed and Oscar-nominated dramas to catch in Pasadena theaters right now
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Deputy hurt after Norwalk chase ends in crash
Disturbing details emerge in Hesperia school molestation case
Suspect accused of attempting to attack girl with pocketknife in OC
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Fight during Compton funeral turns into fatal shooting
Gov. Newsom suing Huntington Beach over lack of low-income housing
LAPD commander on home duty after Carson crash
2 Metro projects involve good and not-so-good news
Show More
Tips to save money on pet's prescriptions
Seabees help Catalina rebuild airport runway
Rams coach McVay drawing on family, coaching associates for Super Bowl advice
Anaheim man arrested in road-rage caught on video
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
More News