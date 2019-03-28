4 performing and visual arts events to plan for in Los Angeles this weekend

We've rounded up four artsy events around Los Angeles this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch.
Book Signing of "The Complete Papers" with Artist Thomas Demand
Hosted by Archinect Outpost, this event features a book signing with German artist Thomas Demand in celebration of the release of the new volume "The Complete Papers," which chronicles his photographic work over the last 28 years. The book includes interviews and contributions by a number of artists and novelists, in addition to previously unseen work.
When: Friday, March 29, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Archinect Outpost, 900 E. Fourth St.
Admission: Free (Attendance Ticket); $90 (Attendance Ticket + Signed Book)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
HERSTORY: A Womyns Art Exhibition
In honor of Women's History Month, this event is presented by Artfonfa and the Debbie Allen Dance Company. It will feature an art exhibition with women visual artists, and a variety of women-owned businesses will be in attendance.
Live body painting, live musical performances and a DJ will also be part of the entertainment. 50 percent of the proceeds from the event will go to the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.
When: Friday, March 29, 7-11 p.m.
Where: 939 E. 31st St.
Admission: Free (RSVP in Advance); $20 (At the Door)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets The Floating Island Plays
Presented by Hero Theatre, this event introduces attendees to the work of Cuban playwright Eduardo Machado and his four-play cycle titled "Floating Island," which chronicles the tales of four generations of a Cuban family.
The first play of the weekend, "The Modern Ladies of Guanabacoa," will be followed by a discussion with the playwright himself. Attendees of this event can catch any of the individual plays or spend the weekend viewing all four plays. Discount ticket prices are available to college students.
When: Saturday, March 30, 4 p.m.- Sunday, March 31, 8 p.m.
Where: Inner City Arts, 720 Kohler St.
Admission: $10 (Fabiola); $10 (In the Eye of the Hurricane); $10 (Broken Eggs); $15 (The Modern Ladies of Guanabacoa); $45 (Four Play Pass).
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Garage Gallery Art Show
This event will display works from featured artists Jaime Guerrero, Wayne Chang and Daniel Toledo, in addition to a group show that includes nearly 50 artists. Several artists will be conducting live painting sessions, and live DJs will keep the music going all night. The event is for those ages 21 and over.
When: Saturday, March 30, 8 p.m.- Sunday, March 31, 2 a.m.
Where: Garage Gallery L.A., 715 Garland Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
