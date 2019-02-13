4 popular films worth checking out in Santa Ana this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that the Oscar nominee for Best Animated Feature "matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action." You can catch it at Picture Show at Main Place Mall (2800 N. Main St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
It recently received a whopping 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress or Supporting Actress for all three main actresses.
Catch it on the big screen at Regency South Coast Village (1561 W. Sunflower Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line. They relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With an 79 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. Five Academy Award nominations back up a critical consensus that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Regency South Coast Village (1561 W. Sunflower Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
A group of strangers come across a man dying after a car crash who proceeds to tell them about the $350,000 he buried in California. What follows is the madcap adventures of those strangers as each attempts to claim the prize for himself.
With a 73 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '60s-era classic is well worth your consideration. The site's critical consensus notes that "It's long, frantic and stuffed to the gills with comic actors and set pieces -- and that's exactly its charm."
It's screening at Regency South Coast Village (1561 W. Sunflower Ave.) at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
