4 popular films worth checking out in Santa Monica this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
It won Best Animated picture at the Golden Globes.
You can catch it at AMC Santa Monica 7 (1310 Third St.) and ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 61 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Star Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, while the film was nominated for Best Picture and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone were nominated for Supporting Actress.
Catch it on the big screen at ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
You can catch it at AMC Broadway 4 (1441 Third St., Promenade) through Thursday, Jan. 17; AMC Santa Monica 7 (1310 Third St.) through Friday, Jan. 11; and ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a critical approval rating of 81 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 16. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
The film won the Golden Globe for Best Picture: Comedy or Musical, Mahershala Ali for Supporting Actor and Farrelly was nominated for Best Director.
Catch it on the big screen at ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.