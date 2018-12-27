4 top films worth checking out in Los Angeles this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
The Hate U Give
Raised in a poverty-stricken slum, a 16-year-old girl named Starr now attends a suburban prep school. After she witnesses a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend, she's torn between her two very different worlds as she tries to speak her truth.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Hate U Give" has been a must-watch since its release on Oct. 19. The site's critical consensus has it that "Led by a breakout turn from Amandla Stenberg, the hard-hitting 'The Hate U Give' emphatically proves the YA genre has room for much more than magic and romance."
You can catch it at Regency Valley Plaza 6 (6355 Bellingham Ave.) through Friday, Dec. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling a double life--as an ordinary high school student and comic book hero, Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and restore order.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Fallbrook 7 (6731 Fallbrook Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 3; Regal L.A. Live A Barco Innovation Center (1000 W. Olympic Blvd.) through Friday, Dec. 28; AMC Promenade 16 (21801 Oxnard St.) through Thursday, Jan. 3; and Pacific Northridge Fashion Center 10 (9400 Shirley Ave.) through Friday, Jan. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
You can catch it at AMC Fallbrook 7 (6731 Fallbrook Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 3; AMC Dine-In Marina 6 (13455 Maxella Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 3; Regal L.A. Live A Barco Innovation Center (1000 W. Olympic Blvd.) through Friday, Dec. 28; and AMC Promenade 16 (21801 Oxnard St.) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
If Beale Street Could Talk
Adapted from James Baldwin's novel, the film is a love story about a young black couple set in 1970s Harlem. When the woman's fiance is falsely accused of a crime and imprisoned, she sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 25. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."
Catch it on the big screen at Regal L.A. Live A Barco Innovation Center (1000 W. Olympic Blvd.) through Friday, Dec. 28; Pacific Theatres at the Grove (189 The Grove Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 3; ArcLight Sherman Oaks (15301 Ventura Blvd., BUILDING A) through Thursday, Jan. 3; and ArcLight Hollywood (6360 Sunset Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.