Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 7:06PM

Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers & Stuart Duncan at Pico Union Project

Breaking Sound

Skyspace "Cloud City" II: Bender x Visual Reality

No Place To Be Somebody

From a bluegrass duo to a Pulitzer Prize-winning play, there's plenty to enjoy in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Make plans to be at the Pico Union Project this Thursday to hear banjoist Noam Pikelny and journeyman bluegrass musician Stuart Duncan. Pikelny has two Grammy-nominated albums, while multi-instrumentalist Duncan has played alongside legends like Barbra Streisand and Robert Plant.Thursday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.Pico Union Project, 1153 Valencia St.$30Breaking Sound showcases emerging artists and bands in Los Angeles. This week, stop by Adults Only on Thursday night to catch Julia Ryan, Novi Music, CUJA, ZYA and CLO, as well as a special guest DJ.Thursday, Feb. 28, 7-11 p.m.Adults Only, 7065 1/2 Sunset Blvd.$10Head downtown Saturday evening to experience Skyspace "after dark," 70 stories in the air. The event features meditation, a virtual reality simulator, digital art, a silent disco, electronic sound baths and a visual sound bath.Saturday, March 2, 5-11 p.m.OUE Skyspace LA, 633 W. 5th St.$27-$37. More ticket options available.Go see the 1970 Pulitzer Prize-winning play "No Place to be Somebody" at the WACO Theater Center in North Hollywood on Saturday. The play is about the struggles of an African-American bar owner in the 1960s and the racial tensions with the organized crime gangsters.Saturday, March 2, 8-10 p.m.WACO Theater Center, 5144 Lankershim Blvd.$40