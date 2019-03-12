4 ways to enjoy your week in Santa Monica

AI LA Tech, Tacos, & Tequila Tuesday

Oracle Hands on Lab: Build a Chatbot

Pre-St. Paddy's Day Mixer

Teen Hackathon

With the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera -- now with selfie mirror and close-up lens adapter -- you can snap retro-style instant photos that print immediately. Oh snap >>

Capture that can't-miss vista like a professional with the Fugetek 2-in-1 selfie stick and tripod, complete with wireless remote. Go pro >>

Sun protection isn't just for summer: Experts agree that staying safe year-round is the way to go -- and when it comes to natural, reef-friendly frolicking, Sun Bum's got your back (and arms, and legs, and ... ). Lotion up >>

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a techie happy hour to a teen hackathon, here are the best options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.---Come to the Basement Tavern Tuesday for a Tech, Tacos & Tequila happy hour, presented by Artificial Intelligence of Los Angeles. The discussion this month will be focused on how education is impacted by AI.Tuesday, March 12, 6-9 p.m.Basement Tavern, 2640 Main St.Free - $5 (Donation)Bring your laptop, charger and Facebook account to this hands-on workshop, where you'll learn to create a chatbot. The emerging technology is a communication method that connects end users with data through a user interface. Get there early for food and networking.Wednesday, March 13, 6-8 p.m.BLANKSPACES - Santa Monica Coworking Office Space, 1450 Second St.FreeCelebrate St. Patty's Day a bit early at Finn McCool's Irish Pub with NOW Santa Monica, a social community organization, on Thursday after work. The event features happy hour specials for everyone who registers.Thursday, March 14, 6-9 p.m.Finn McCool's, 2702 Main St.FreeIt's Hackathon time. For the third year in a row, middle and high school students will students build new ideas through coding, collaboration and competition. The day-long event is organized by Archer School for Girls, Brentwood School, Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences, Immaculate Heart School, Mirman School and New Roads School. Adults are invited to volunteer.Saturday, March 16, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd.Free---