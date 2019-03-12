4 ways to enjoy your week in Santa Monica

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
AI LA Tech, Tacos, & Tequila Tuesday
Come to the Basement Tavern Tuesday for a Tech, Tacos & Tequila happy hour, presented by Artificial Intelligence of Los Angeles. The discussion this month will be focused on how education is impacted by AI.
When: Tuesday, March 12, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Basement Tavern, 2640 Main St.
Admission: Free - $5 (Donation)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Oracle Hands on Lab: Build a Chatbot
Bring your laptop, charger and Facebook account to this hands-on workshop, where you'll learn to create a chatbot. The emerging technology is a communication method that connects end users with data through a user interface. Get there early for food and networking.
When: Wednesday, March 13, 6-8 p.m.
Where: BLANKSPACES - Santa Monica Coworking Office Space, 1450 Second St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Pre-St. Paddy's Day Mixer
Celebrate St. Patty's Day a bit early at Finn McCool's Irish Pub with NOW Santa Monica, a social community organization, on Thursday after work. The event features happy hour specials for everyone who registers.
When: Thursday, March 14, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Finn McCool's, 2702 Main St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Teen Hackathon
It's Hackathon time. For the third year in a row, middle and high school students will students build new ideas through coding, collaboration and competition. The day-long event is organized by Archer School for Girls, Brentwood School, Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences, Immaculate Heart School, Mirman School and New Roads School. Adults are invited to volunteer.
When: Saturday, March 16, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Where: New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
- With the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera -- now with selfie mirror and close-up lens adapter -- you can snap retro-style instant photos that print immediately. Oh snap >>
- Capture that can't-miss vista like a professional with the Fugetek 2-in-1 selfie stick and tripod, complete with wireless remote. Go pro >>
- Sun protection isn't just for summer: Experts agree that staying safe year-round is the way to go -- and when it comes to natural, reef-friendly frolicking, Sun Bum's got your back (and arms, and legs, and ... ). Lotion up >>