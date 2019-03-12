Arts & Entertainment

4 ways to enjoy your week in Santa Monica

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a techie happy hour to a teen hackathon, here are the best options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

AI LA Tech, Tacos, & Tequila Tuesday





Come to the Basement Tavern Tuesday for a Tech, Tacos & Tequila happy hour, presented by Artificial Intelligence of Los Angeles. The discussion this month will be focused on how education is impacted by AI.

When: Tuesday, March 12, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Basement Tavern, 2640 Main St.

Admission: Free - $5 (Donation)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Oracle Hands on Lab: Build a Chatbot





Bring your laptop, charger and Facebook account to this hands-on workshop, where you'll learn to create a chatbot. The emerging technology is a communication method that connects end users with data through a user interface. Get there early for food and networking.

When: Wednesday, March 13, 6-8 p.m.


Where: BLANKSPACES - Santa Monica Coworking Office Space, 1450 Second St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pre-St. Paddy's Day Mixer





Celebrate St. Patty's Day a bit early at Finn McCool's Irish Pub with NOW Santa Monica, a social community organization, on Thursday after work. The event features happy hour specials for everyone who registers.

When: Thursday, March 14, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Finn McCool's, 2702 Main St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


Teen Hackathon





It's Hackathon time. For the third year in a row, middle and high school students will students build new ideas through coding, collaboration and competition. The day-long event is organized by Archer School for Girls, Brentwood School, Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences, Immaculate Heart School, Mirman School and New Roads School. Adults are invited to volunteer.

When: Saturday, March 16, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Where: New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

