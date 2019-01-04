4 ways to enjoy your weekend in Los Angeles

Performer's Paradise

All Night Party: Reggaeton Room + Hip Hop Room at The Reserve

Actors Open House: Dustin Felder Actors Studio

January Drop-in Garden Tour

Looking for something to do this weekend? From a performer's showcase to a botanical garden tour, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---Performer's Paradise is a premier showcase for up-and-coming entertainers in LA, hosted by former America's Next Top Model Joslyn Pennywell. Whether you are a performer or enjoy creative expression, you'll enjoy this free event.Friday, January 4, 8 p.m.-midnightEchoes on Pico, 5025 Pico Blvd.Free (RSVP required)Two parties for the price of one at the All Night Party at The Reserve. Dance the night away in the reggaeton room and the hip-hop room. RSVP for discounted admission before 11 p.m. This event is for ages 21 and over.Friday, January 4, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.The Reserve, 650 S. Spring St.FreeLooking to break into the acting world? Check out this open house event hosted by celebrity acting coach Dustin Felder. Learn about upcoming acting classes from the Dustin Felder Actors Studio, network with fellow actors and get the chance to win prizes. RSVP to reserve your spot.Saturday, January 5, 10 a.m.Lounge Theatre, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd.FreeEnjoy a free guided tour of the UCLA Mildred E. Mathias Botanical Gardens. Learn about plants from around the world and their place in society. The tour meets at the Nest Outdoor Classroom. This event is great for all ages.Saturday, January 5, 1-2 p.m.UCLA Mildred E. Mathias Botanical Garden, 707 Tiverton Dr.Free