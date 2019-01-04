4 ways to enjoy your weekend in Los Angeles

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Performer's Paradise
Performer's Paradise is a premier showcase for up-and-coming entertainers in LA, hosted by former America's Next Top Model Joslyn Pennywell. Whether you are a performer or enjoy creative expression, you'll enjoy this free event.
When: Friday, January 4, 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: Echoes on Pico, 5025 Pico Blvd.
Admission: Free (RSVP required)
Click here for more details, and to register
All Night Party: Reggaeton Room + Hip Hop Room at The Reserve
Two parties for the price of one at the All Night Party at The Reserve. Dance the night away in the reggaeton room and the hip-hop room. RSVP for discounted admission before 11 p.m. This event is for ages 21 and over.
When: Friday, January 4, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: The Reserve, 650 S. Spring St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Actors Open House: Dustin Felder Actors Studio
Looking to break into the acting world? Check out this open house event hosted by celebrity acting coach Dustin Felder. Learn about upcoming acting classes from the Dustin Felder Actors Studio, network with fellow actors and get the chance to win prizes. RSVP to reserve your spot.
When: Saturday, January 5, 10 a.m.
Where: Lounge Theatre, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to regsister
January Drop-in Garden Tour
Enjoy a free guided tour of the UCLA Mildred E. Mathias Botanical Gardens. Learn about plants from around the world and their place in society. The tour meets at the Nest Outdoor Classroom. This event is great for all ages.
When: Saturday, January 5, 1-2 p.m.
Where: UCLA Mildred E. Mathias Botanical Garden, 707 Tiverton Dr.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register