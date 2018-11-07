4 ways to get a good laugh in Los Angeles this Friday night

Daniel Van Kirk's 'The Together Tour' at Dynasty Typewriter

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, this Friday alone is packed full of comedic experiences -- from an appearance by nationally touring comedian Daniel Van Kirk to a local "Completely Different Late Night Show."---Comedian, writer and actor Daniel Van Kirk performs his Together Tour this Friday night at Dynasty Typewriter. Named a "Comic to Watch" by Comedy Central, Van Kirk has appeared on television shows and podcasts, and performed at comedy clubs and festivals across North America.Friday, November 9, 8-9:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$15 in advance; $20 at the doorCheck out the special three-week run of "Groundlings Mix Tape." Director Deanna Oliver and the cast of Groundlings and Alumni will perform only-seen-once-before sketches.Friday, November 9, 8 p.m.The Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave.$10This comedy show is a Broadway-style musical that's made up on the spot based on an audience suggestion. The improvisers combine Chicago and Los Angeles improve with Broadway songs and choreography.Friday, November 9, 9:30 p.m.Second City Studio Theatre, 6560 Hollywood Blvd.$6This show by the cast of the Groundlings' Main Company is improvised scenes based on audience suggestions. Cast members also test out new material that may be showcased in the main show.Friday, November 9, 10 p.m.The Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave.$8