4 ways to get a good laugh in Los Angeles this Friday night

The Second City Hollywood. | Photo: Kerry S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, this Friday alone is packed full of comedic experiences -- from an appearance by nationally touring comedian Daniel Van Kirk to a local "Completely Different Late Night Show."
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
---

Daniel Van Kirk's 'The Together Tour' at Dynasty Typewriter





Comedian, writer and actor Daniel Van Kirk performs his Together Tour this Friday night at Dynasty Typewriter. Named a "Comic to Watch" by Comedy Central, Van Kirk has appeared on television shows and podcasts, and performed at comedy clubs and festivals across North America.

When: Friday, November 9, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Price: $15 in advance; $20 at the door

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Groundlings Mix Tape' at The Groundlings Theatre




Check out the special three-week run of "Groundlings Mix Tape." Director Deanna Oliver and the cast of Groundlings and Alumni will perform only-seen-once-before sketches.

When: Friday, November 9, 8 p.m.
Where: The Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Opening Night: The Improvised Musical' at Second City Studio Theatre





This comedy show is a Broadway-style musical that's made up on the spot based on an audience suggestion. The improvisers combine Chicago and Los Angeles improve with Broadway songs and choreography.

When: Friday, November 9, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Second City Studio Theatre, 6560 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $6
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Completely Different Late Show'





This show by the cast of the Groundlings' Main Company is improvised scenes based on audience suggestions. Cast members also test out new material that may be showcased in the main show.

When: Friday, November 9, 10 p.m.
Where: The Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave.
Price: $8
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
