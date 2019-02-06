ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 ways to make the most of your week in Los Angeles

By Hoodline
From comedian Maz Jobrani to a talk show-style comedy show, there's plenty to enjoy in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

---

Maz Jobrani





Maz Jobrani headlines the HaHa Comedy Club for Workout Wednesday. The American-Iranian comedian, whose comedy centers on race, has a Netflix comedy special called "Immigrant."

When: Wednesday, February 6, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: HaHa Comedy Club, 4712 Lankershim Blvd.
Admission: $15 (Presale Standard Ticket)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Black History Month Featuring Brian Jackson





Celebrate Black History Month with Jazz is Dead, a celebration of jazz. Keyboardist and flautist Brian Jackson headlines, whose Rhodes electric piano and flute accompaniments are well-known from his collaborations with poet Gil Scott-Heron. Also performing is Denitia, a New York electronic soul singer-songwriter who released her latest EP, "Be There," in the fall of 2018.
When: Thursday, February 7, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th
Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Eliot Glazer's Haunting Renditions w/ Este Haim





Comedian and performer Eliot Glazer brings his web series, "Haunting Renditions," to the stage for a live Valentine's Day edition. Glazer has written for Comedy Central's "Broad City," VH1's "Best Week Ever," "New Girl," and many more shows. Joined by Este Haim of the band Haim, Glazer transforms infamous pop songs into soaring, theatrical ballads.

When: Friday, February 8, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Chris Gethard Show with Robby Hoffman





"The Chris Gethard Show," a talk show-style comedy TV show hosted by comedian Chris Gethard that was canceled by TruTV this past summer, lives on, in an entirely unauthorized manner. New host Robby Hoffman is an ex-Hasidic queer Jewish comedian who has written for The Chris Gethard Show and performed at Montreal's Just For Laughs comedy festival.

When: Friday, February 8, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.
Admission: $8

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
