4 ways to make the most of your week in Los Angeles

---
Maz Jobrani
Maz Jobrani headlines the HaHa Comedy Club for Workout Wednesday. The American-Iranian comedian, whose comedy centers on race, has a Netflix comedy special called "Immigrant."
When: Wednesday, February 6, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: HaHa Comedy Club, 4712 Lankershim Blvd.
Admission: $15 (Presale Standard Ticket)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Black History Month Featuring Brian Jackson
Celebrate Black History Month with Jazz is Dead, a celebration of jazz. Keyboardist and flautist Brian Jackson headlines, whose Rhodes electric piano and flute accompaniments are well-known from his collaborations with poet Gil Scott-Heron. Also performing is Denitia, a New York electronic soul singer-songwriter who released her latest EP, "Be There," in the fall of 2018.
When: Thursday, February 7, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Eliot Glazer's Haunting Renditions w/ Este Haim
Comedian and performer Eliot Glazer brings his web series, "Haunting Renditions," to the stage for a live Valentine's Day edition. Glazer has written for Comedy Central's "Broad City," VH1's "Best Week Ever," "New Girl," and many more shows. Joined by Este Haim of the band Haim, Glazer transforms infamous pop songs into soaring, theatrical ballads.
When: Friday, February 8, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Chris Gethard Show with Robby Hoffman
"The Chris Gethard Show," a talk show-style comedy TV show hosted by comedian Chris Gethard that was canceled by TruTV this past summer, lives on, in an entirely unauthorized manner. New host Robby Hoffman is an ex-Hasidic queer Jewish comedian who has written for The Chris Gethard Show and performed at Montreal's Just For Laughs comedy festival.
When: Friday, February 8, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.
Admission: $8
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets