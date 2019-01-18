4 ways to make the most of your weekend in Los Angeles

The Def Comedy Jam Throwback

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this weekend. From a Def Comedy Jam throwback show to an intimate show with The Paranoia, here's a roundup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---The Def Comedy Jam Throwback brings comedians from the classic "Def Comedy Jam" TV show to the stage. Marc Howard, Yvette the Funny Lady, Galit Levy and Roger Rod will regale the crowd with their comedy. There is a two drink minimum.Friday, January 18, 7-10 p.m.The J Spot Comedy Club, 5581 W. Manchester Ave.$10 (General Admission)NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) presents a film festival of emerging filmmakers. The festival features two shorts programs, a feature film program and Q&As with the filmmakers. There will be an after-party, as well as an open bar.Saturday, January 19, 4-11:30 p.m.South Park Center, 1139 S. Hill St.$10 (Shorts Program #1 - InFocus: Anti-Ageism); $10 (Shorts Program #2); $10 (Feature Program - Myra (Preceded by Foxy Trot)). More ticket options available.Enjoy an intimate musical experience with alternative/indie band The Paranoias and other musical acts. The band released two 2017 albums, "Chelas or Chales? (Deluxe Edition)" and "Evoekore Sessions Live in Studio." This is an all-ages event.Saturday, January 19, 8 p.m.Cafe Club Fais Do-Do, 5257 W. Adams Blvd.$10The trio of Larry Goldings on organ, Peter Bernstein on guitar and Bill Stewart on drums play the first of two shows at bluewhale. They will play two sets, at 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. This event is for ages 21 and over.Saturday, January 19, 9 p.m.bluewhale, 123 Astronaut East S. Onizuka St., #301$20 (Students); $30 (General Admission). More ticket options available.