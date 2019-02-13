ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 worthwhile films worth checking out in Orange this week

Image: The Favourite/TMDb

By Hoodline
Need date night ideas? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Orange.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the Oscar nominee for Best Animated Feature has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action." It's playing at AMC Orange 30 (AMC Block 30) (20 City Blvd. West) through Friday, Feb. 15, and Century Stadium 25 and XD (1701 W. Katella Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

It's screening at AMC Orange 30 (AMC Block 30) (20 City Blvd. West) through Friday, Feb. 15 and Century Stadium 25 and XD (1701 W. Katella Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.

With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Along with "Roma," it leads the Oscars nomination pack with a whopping 10 nods, including for Best Picture and Best Director. Olivia Colman won the Best Actress Golden Globe for her performance.

Catch it on the big screen at Century Stadium 25 and XD (1701 W. Katella Ave.) through Tuesday, Feb. 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line. They relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With an 80 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. Five Academy Award nominations back up a critical consensus that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."

It's playing at AMC Orange 30 (AMC Block 30) (20 City Blvd. West) through Friday, Feb. 15, and Century Stadium 25 and XD (1701 W. Katella Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---

This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineOrange
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The very best movies screening in Huntington Beach this week
Don't miss these 4 Oscar-nominated movies screening around Anaheim
The 5 best movies screening around Newport Beach this week
Top kid-friendly deals and events in Santa Ana this week
4 popular films worth checking out in Santa Ana this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Heavy rain to start blowing into SoCal Thursday morning
Mandatory evacuation orders issued for Holy Fire burn area
Severe turbulence rocks flight from OC
Arrest made after boy, 10, shot in head on 15 Fwy in Phelan
3-minute brownie and truffle recipes for your Valentine
LA sex assault suspect killed in North Carolina police shooting
Oxnard man, 21, arrested for alleged sex with 12-year-old
Visitors will need to trek through snow, ice to see Yosemite's firefall
Show More
NC police arrest woman in brazen hit-run caught on camera
'Jeopardy!' to hold its first all-star team tournament
Judge finds Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe
Downey school honored as one of most inclusive in country
Veteran with PTSD gets recovery help from LA County sheriff's deputies
More News