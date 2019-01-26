5 acclaimed dramas to catch in Los Angeles theaters right now

Read on for the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has gotten a lot of positive attention since its release on August 10: The film is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Director for auteur Spike Lee.
According to the site's critical consensus, "'BlacKkKlansman' uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way."
You can catch it at ArcLight Hollywood (6360 Sunset Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public.
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has become a favorite since its release on December 28.
The site's critical consensus agrees, "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
Get a piece of the action at ArcLight Sherman Oaks (15301 Ventura Blvd., Building A) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Creed II
Follow Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with newfound fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With an 83 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has proven a solid option since its release on November 21, with a consensus that the film's "adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
Get a piece of the action at Regency Valley Plaza 6 (6355 Bellingham Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With an 82 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has been getting attention since its release on November 16.
According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads." The film is nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
It's screening at Pacific Theatres at the Grove (189 The Grove Drive) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
At Eternity's Gate
Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him.
With a critical approval rating of 80 percent and an audience score of 51 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "At Eternity's Gate" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "Led by mesmerizing work from Willem Dafoe in the central role, 'At Eternity's Gate' intriguingly imagines Vincent Van Gogh's troubled final days."
Willem Dafoe is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor.
You can catch it at ArcLight Hollywood (6360 Sunset Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
