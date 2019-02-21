5 budget-friendly events to enjoy in Los Angeles this weekend

Breakfast with Bernard-Henri Levy

Edgar Wright's Hot Fuzz in 35mm at the Vista

The Dark Crystal Matinee in 35mm at the Vista

The Lucas Bros: A Will To Believe

Let The Right One In in 35mm at the Vista

Want to get out and about this weekend, without breaking the bank? Here are five ideas for what to do in Los Angeles for $20 or less.---Attend a breakfast and talk with Bernard-Henri Levy, the well-known French intellectual and author. Levy's new book, "The Empire and the Five Kings: America's Abdication and the Fate of the World," tackles the retreat of America from a global leadership position and the countries who have risen to power in its place.Friday, February 22, 8:15-9:15 a.m.Gensler, 500 S. Figueroa St.$20 (General Admission Ticket); $45 (General Admission + Book)Delight in the silliness of the 2007 English buddy-cop comedy "Hot Fuzz." This midnight screening showcases the second movie in director Edgar Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy with actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Pegg and Frost play cops who have been partnered in the crime-free village of Sandford. They soon realize that all is not what it seems.Friday, February 22, 11:59 p.m.- Saturday, February 23, 2:29 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.$12.75 (Budget Special); $15.50 (Student/Military/Senior (w/valid ID))Enjoy a matinee screening of the 1982 cult fantasy/adventure children's classic "The Dark Crystal" in 35mm at the Vista Theatre. The movie, directed by Frank Oz and Muppet creator Jim Henson, follows Jen, a young Gelfing, who must search for a shard of the dark crystal to bring peace to the world.Saturday, February 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.$12.75 (Budget Special); $15.50 (Student/Military/Senior (w/valid ID))The Lucas Bros' A Will to Believe bring their signature brand of comedy to the Dynasty Typewriter stage, along with some of their comedian friends. Special guests include Sasheer Zamata, Heather Pasternak, Brandon Wardell, Mookie Thompson and more. This event is for ages 18 and over.Saturday, February 23, 7:30-9 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$15 (General Admission)Catch a midnight screening of the 2008 Swedish horror movie "Let The Right One In" in 35mm at the Vista Theatre. The film, a coming-of-age love story between a boy and a female vampire, is presented in Swedish with English subtitles.Saturday, February 23, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, February 24 2:29 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.$12.75 (Budget Special); $15.50 (Student/Military/Senior (w/valid ID))---