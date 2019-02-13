5 can't-miss films worth checking out in Irvine this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000-foot-high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Sept. 28. With an Oscar nod for Best Documentary, the site's critical consensus notes that "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason -- and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal." It's screening at Edwards Westpark 8 (3735 Alton Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 21, and Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX & RPX (500 Spectrum Center Drive) through Friday, Feb. 15.
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack. It is a story of two difficult, socially inept people somehow becoming partners-in-crime in forgeries: one creating and the other selling it.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has been a must-watch since its release on Oct. 19. According to the site's critical consensus, "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
Oscar nominations for both McCarthy (Best Actress) and Grant (Best Supporting Actor) support the raves.
Get a piece of the action at Edwards University Town Center 6 (4245 Campus Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 21.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the Oscar nominee for Best Animated Feature has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. The critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
It's playing at Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX & RPX (500 Spectrum Center Drive) through Friday, Feb. 15, and AMC Classic Woodbridge 5 (4626 Barranca Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 21.
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a 96 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has been a must-watch since its release on Aug. 10, with a consensus that "'BlacKkKlansman' uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way."
It recently received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for auteur Spike Lee.
You can catch it at Edwards University Town Center 6 (4245 Campus Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 21.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus notes that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
It recently received a whopping 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress or Supporting Actress for all three main actresses.
You can catch it at Edwards Westpark 8 (3735 Alton Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 21, and Edwards University Town Center 6 (4245 Campus Drive) through Wednesday, Feb. 20.
---
