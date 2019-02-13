5 can't-miss films worth checking out in Santa Monica this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that the Oscar nominee for Best Animated Feature "matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action." Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Broadway 4 (1441 Third St., Promenade) and ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's critical consensus, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Along with "Roma," it leads the Oscars nomination pack with a whopping 10 nods, including for Best Picture and Best Director.
It's playing at AMC Broadway 4 (1441 Third St., Promenade) through Friday, Feb. 15, and ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line. They relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a critical approval rating of 80 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. Five Academy Award nominations back up a critical consensus that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Broadway 4 (1441 Third St., Promenade) through Thursday, Feb. 14, and ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a 73 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
Catch it on the big screen at ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bram Stoker's Dracula
When Dracula leaves the captive Jonathan Harker and Transylvania for London in search of Mina Harker -- the spitting image of Dracula's long-dead wife, Elisabeta -- obsessed vampire hunter, Dr. Van Helsing sets out to end the madness.
With a 72 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '90s flick is well worth your consideration, with a consensus that "Overblown in the best sense of the word, Francis Ford Coppola's vision of Bram Stoker's Dracula rescues the character from decades of campy interpretations -- and features some terrific performances to boot."
You can catch it at ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
