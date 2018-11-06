ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

5 cool things to do in Santa Monica this week

Photo: Gerson Repreza/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From a self-defense fitness seminar to the grand opening of an ice skating rink, there's plenty to enjoy in Santa Monica this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

---

Fight Like a Girl: Self Defense 101





All members of the community are invited for a self-defense seminar with special guest Grandmaster Edison Park, who will teach practical techniques to use in a life-threatening situation.

Come learn empowering and applicable methods to defend yourself against harm. The event is presented by the Abacus Sisterhood.

When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Abacus Wealth Partners, 429 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 500
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Grand opening celebration of Ice





This Thursday evening, celebrate the grand opening of Ice -- an outdoor ice skating rink located just blocks from the beach and the world-famous Third Street Promenade.

Free ice skating will be on offer, along with food, DJ jams and a performance by one of California's elite skaters.

When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Ice at Santa Monica, 1324 Fifth St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Locale LA issue release party





Join Locale Magazine at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel to celebrate the launch of its November LA issue.

Take in the ocean views, while enjoying a complimentary welcome drink, appetizers and music all benefiting the People Concern -- one of Los Angeles County's largest social service agencies.

When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, 1700 Ocean Ave.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mimosas and music beach cleanup





This Saturday, strive to make the world a better place with Project Save Our Surf's annual beach cleanup.

Enjoy food, music and mimosas while connecting with other Los Angeles locals working to support the environment.

In addition to cleaning up the beach, the group will be making and handing out lunches and snacks for those in need along the shore. All food donations are welcome.

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Santa Monica Beach, Tower 26
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

18th Street's 30th anniversary celebration





This Saturday, the 18th Street Arts Center kicks off a yearlong party celebrating 30 years as Southern California's leading artist residency program.

Expect to find spotlights on new collaborations with 18th Street's founding "compadres," as well as new commissions, live performances, video installations, gourmet food trucks, craft beer and more.

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 7-10 p.m.
Where: 1639 18th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
