5 Eastside events to amp up, wind down on Cinco de Mayo weekend

Photo: Cesira Alvarado/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Living for the weekend? Then it's time to start planning your agenda for this Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Our friends at Eventbrite have clued us in to five popular events coming to Eastside from Friday, May 4 through Sunday, May 6. Whether you prefer to spend your weekend winding down or amping up, you'll find a worthy activity to keep you busy.

Lose yourself in traditional Chinese and Mexican music



Photo: Malaiya/Wikipedia

First up, the courtyard at the USC Pacific Asia Museum will be the backdrop for an evening of experimental sights and sounds on Friday evening. Musicians Jie Ma and Martin Gallardo Jr. will explore the similarities and differences among Chinese and Mexican musical traditions, while also screening an experimental media installation.

The date: Friday 5/4, 7-8:30 p.m.

The location: USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 North Los Robles Ave., Pasadena

The price: $15

Buy tickets

Bathe in sound



Photo: Eventbrite

Start your weekend clean and rested with the help of a gong and chakra bowl meditation at Dance Garden LA. Your host Marina will play an array of healing instruments to help you descend into a deep meditative state and release any pent up stress and anxiety.

The date: Friday 5/4, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

The location: Dance Garden LA, 3191 Casitas Ave., Suite 112, Atwater Village
The price: $20

Buy tickets

Just D.A.N.C.E.



Photo: Eventbrite

After a six-month tour across the country, Orlove Entertainment's D.A.N.C.E. party returns to the Echoplex. DJs Franki Chan, Joelatthedisco and Maikol will spin all your favorites, including MSTRKRFT,Chromeo and LCD Soundsystem. Rough Justice will also play a special Justice tribute set.

The date: Saturday 5/5, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

The location: Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park

The price: Free

Reserve tickets

Explore the world's diverse flavors



Photo: Eventbrite

Take your tastebuds on a whirlwind journey with Los Angeles Magazine's Taste of the World event at the luxurious Paramour Estate. You'll sample the worldly creations of top Southern California chefs, sip fine wines and craft cocktails, and enjoy live performances -- from Bollywood dancing to flamenco.
The date: Sunday 5/6, 2-5 p.m.

The location: The Paramour Estate, 1923 Micheltorena St., Silver Lake

The price: $80 for general admission, $125 for VIP access

Buy tickets

Score unlimited tastings from master chefs



Photo: Margaret L./Yelp

More than 30 chefs -- plus a wide array of California wineries, breweries, distilleries, coffee roasters and juice pressers -- are setting up shop at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, May 5, to offer unlimited samples of their masterful creations. And it's all for a good cause: 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Union Station Homeless Services, a nonprofit that helps homeless individuals and families rebuild their lives.

The date: Sunday 5/5, 4-7 p.m.

The location: Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena

The price: $105 for general admission, $165 for VIP access at 3 p.m.

Buy tickets
