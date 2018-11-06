5 events to check out in Los Angeles this week

LA Kings Sports & Entertainment Career Fair

From a sporty career fair to movie night at the Vista, there's plenty to enjoy in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---In the market for a new job? Then head down to the Staples Center for the LA Kings Sports & Entertainment Career Fair this Thursday afternoon.Hosted by the local hockey team, guests will meet employers from sports and entertainment-focused organizations based throughout the Greater Los Angeles area who are looking to fill various intern- and entry-level positions. Along with the networking opportunity, all attendees will receive at ticket to see the Kings take on the Minnesota Wild following the event.Thursday, November 8, 3:30-7 p.m.STAPLES Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St.$50 for upper-Level seating and career fair access; $100 for lower-level seating and career fairAlso this Thursday: An immersive party at Catch One promises live music by special guests and spontaneous performance art, as well as a glitter bar and "out of this world" dance floor. Attendees 21 and over are encouraged to dress in their "celestial best" and dance the night away in this futuristic discotheque.Thursday, November 8, 8 p.m.- Friday, November 9, 1 a.m.Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.$20This Friday evening, enjoy a performance by comedian, writer and actor Daniel Van Kirk as he brings his Together Tour to The Dynasty Typewriter.Named a "Comic to Watch" by Comedy Central, Kirk tours the country performing at comedy clubs, festivals and on television, with highlights including the NFL Network and Bob's Burgers.Friday, November 9, 8-9:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$15 in advance; $20 day of showOver in Beverly Grove, secure your tickets to a special "Girls Night Out" edition of the Millennium Age Silent Party. Partygoers ages 21 and up will don wireless headphones and turn them to one of three live DJs spinning trap and hip-hop hits, R&B and Top 40 hits, or dancehall.Saturday, November 10, 9:30 p.m.- Sunday, November 11, 2 a.m.The District by Hannah An, 8722 W. Third St.$5 for three early-bird tickets; $12 for flash-sale tickets; $15 general admissionLast but not least, this Saturday, drop by the Vista Theatre for a special midnight screening of "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" courtesy of your friends at The Secret Movie Club.The 35mm, action-packed sequel circa 2002 stars Frodo Baggins as he continues his trek to the lands of Mordor with "the one ring to rule them all."Saturday, November 10, 11:59 p.m.-Sunday, November 11, 3 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive$12.75 - $32.75