5 events worth checking out in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline

By Hoodline
From a night of standup comedy to a charity music show, there's plenty to enjoy in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

A night of music and comedy





Thursday night, head over to the Hayworth Theater for a neo-retro night of music and stand-up comedy courtesy of your friends at Dynasty Typewriter. The night's lineup: Sarah Silverman, Todd Glass, Brent Weinbach, Kate Berlant and Fahim Anwar.

When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: $15 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Spin for California at Catch One





This Friday, come together at the Catch One nightclub for an electronic music concert benefitting those affected by the recent California wildfires and mass shooting in Thousand Oaks. The charitable event will feature artists like DJ QBert, LSDDREAM, Absentminded and more, along with art installations, vendors and a silent auction.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 22 2 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $10 (Donation Tier 1). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Globe Theatre presents DJ Doc Martin





Check out DJ Doc Martin, alongside music artists Bryan B and Liaison, as they bring the party at the Globe Theatre.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.-Saturday, Dec. 22, 3 a.m.
Where: Globe Theatre Los Angeles, 740 S. Broadway
Admission: Free (Free Before 10 p.m.); $10 (All Night Guaranteed Entrance)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Seb Zito performs live





Last but not least, return to Catch One Saturday night for a performance by electronic music artist Seb Zito. Also on deck: Micah Smith, Michael Fam, Monsieur Frazier, PZB and Stefan Seay.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 23, 2 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: Free (w/ RSVP before 10 P.M.); $10 (Guaranteed Entrance)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
